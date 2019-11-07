Reasons to Eat Bread

Really, eating without bread is inconceivable. Through decades and centuries, bread proved to be tasteful, nutritious, and overall convenient for consumption, which makes it the most popular food globally.

Eating bread makes you healthier

If you go for whole wheat bread you are in for serious benefits healthwise. According to numerous studies appearing in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition for the past couple of years, whole-grain carbs that you get from bread can reduce the risk of succumbing to multiple diseases, including cancer. It can be achieved with only one serving per day – although the best bet is to have three servings during the day.

It enriches you with energy

There’s no gainsaying that bread means carb. Still, we can’t very well assert that carbs are undoubtedly harmful. If you get the right sort of carbs they will supply energy for the whole day and provide a variety of health benefits. Therefore it is not worth your while to give up bread altogether. True, if you buy it too white, that means it has undergone too much processing and in the way lost fiber and other significant ingredients. Moreover, white bread can boost your levels of blood sugar so high that it can derail. Compared to this, whole grain bread is not so heavily processed and offers more fiber. Such carbs are healthy and they are recommended to all and sundry.

Hair and skin will also benefit

Did you think you can owe your beauty to bread? Yet, consider this: there are so many beneficial substances in whole-wheat bread (protein, B vitamins) that your hair and skin are certain to get invigorated. You may really acquire a younger look in a short time.

You can prolong your life

There is a definite link between a whole grain diet and the possibility of dying, according to research conducted at the Harvard School of Public Health. As emerges from their study in JAMA Internal Medicine of 2015, a large amount of whole grain food in meals can diminish the risk of dying in all individuals, especially dying as the result of cardiovascular disease. This discovery made a strong argument in favor of adding more whole grain products to the diet – a measure that seems to be able to prolong a person’s lifespan, as the researchers pointed out. Keep it in mind when you walk out to get your loaf of bread for the evening!

Bread can lift your spirits

If you are not quite up to the mark, try munching a sandwich. Its store of carbs can raise your serotonin level, and that will result in two good things at once: you will feel brighter and you will stop wanting to stuff yourself with sweet and unhealthy foods. You get sated and rid of your anxieties at the same time.

You will see good results in the toilet too

Fiber really does a lot of good work in various parts of the body, in bowels in particular. The carbs contained in whole grain diet allow for a more consistent function of the digestive system, so the waste of your body will be moving smoother and faster. This is also a stringent reason to join the 5% of American citizens who consume a sufficient amount of fiber daily to ensure its beneficial result (the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine gave this percentage in a 2017 study).

You need a daily dose of about 28 grams of fiber so that it could affect your constipation favorably, and you can get most of it by increasing the amount of whole grain foods in your meals.

Some things about bread you need to know

White sorts of bread don’t supply enough nutrients, but have more calories than it is good, so they are quite insidious.

If your bread is a whole grain kind, it is full of vitamin B, fiber, and useful minerals.

If you don’t go overboard with it, the intake of bread doesn’t necessarily mean you put on weight – you will do so if you go heavy on sandwiches made with fatty ingredients like processed meat.