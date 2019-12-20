Myths about Deodorants

How to choose the right product and avoid inflammation using deodorants and antiperspirants?

It goes without saying that the first thing we remember when talking about sweat is deodorant. Or is it antiperspirant? A common question that can be found on the Internet: what is the difference between them? So, the deodorant only neutralizes the unpleasant odor (it is created by the bacteria getting on the skin and mixing with the sweat). It does not control sweat secretion. Antiperspirants are quite another story. They narrow the sudoriferous glands and can suspend the process of causing smell due to the substances in their composition. Below you can read about the main stereotypes associated with these products.

Roll-on deodorant is better than spray deodorant

Modern deodorants are produced in various forms: sprays, roll-ons and sticks. Many people tend to believe that roll-on deodorants process a larger part of the body due to their sliding surface. On the other hand, spray deodorants spray half of the precious product in the air. In fact, there is no difference in use: both manufacturers and dermatologists point this out. The main difference is in comfort.

Roll-on deodorant stains clothes worst of all

One more myth connected with the form of deodorants is about the white marks that appear on clothes because of them. Yes, that sort of thing can happen, it’s hard for us to argue in this case. But it is necessary to explain: it happens not because of poor quality, but the deodorant has to work in an extreme situation (during severe stress or very hot weather). Deodorants are not ready for this, that’s why their behavior is unpredictable. If you are not sure about the characteristics of the product, you can buy cotton sweat pads, just to be safe, they will not leave any stains on your clothes.

Deodorants cause cancer

In the noughties, there was a popular myth that aluminum salts contained in antiperspirants and deodorants cause skin and breast cancer. Modern scientists are ready to reduce the tension: a causal relationship between the application of the product and oncology has not been established.

To make the right choice, you need to apply the deodorant on your wrist (with a stick or a ball) or spray it and walk with it all day. You will find out that no itching or redness will appear on the skin. You will understand whether or not the smell of the product is too aggressive and unpleasant.

Nevertheless, it is still possible to get inflammation that will be connected either with an allergic reaction, or with a large amount of alcohol in the composition, or with too frequent use of pharmacy products with a high concentration of salts. How to find out if your bottle belongs to the dangerous category? Read the instructions carefully – it will be written that it is better to apply such a composition under the armpits no more than 1-2 times a week not to be affected.

The effect of deodorant does not depend on age

Not everyone reacts equally to deodorants and it is not only about a possible allergic reaction, but also about age. Thus, teenagers and the elderly are considered to be the most sensitive groups of “guinea pigs.” Teenagers’ immune system is only being formed. On the other hand, the elderly’s immune system is getting ever worse. In this case, the most neutral remedy is the product based on natural crystals, powder with zinc, talc or organic deodorants. In fact, these are antiseptics without unnecessary additives.