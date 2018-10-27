How to Turn Around Your Life From Drugs

It can take a considerable amount of time to notice it, but you may have a drug addiction problem. Don’t fret. A lot of people have to deal with this issue every single day and while it’s a severe social problem, there’s hope for a person like you.

You may have a drug addiction problem if you:

Start hanging out with friends who are drug users as well

Have extreme mood swings

Feel the need to take drugs to have a good time or cope with everyday problems

Involve yourself in a dangerous situation just to obtain your drug of choice

Put yourself into peril by doing things under the influence of drugs, such as driving a car

Disengage in your usual activities and show little or no interest in sports you once enjoyed

Lie about drug use

Borrow or steal money just to purchase drugs

It may be difficult for you to accept that you have a drug addiction problem, but in reality, it’s only you who can assist yourself. We asked the experts at Coastline Behavioral Health – Orange County about the most efficient ways of getting rid of the drug addiction and here are some steps to take to turn around your life from drugs:

Be Firm and Patient

The desire to change should come from you. Don’t anticipate immediate results but progressive withdrawal from drug usage. It takes at least three to six months before significant improvements within yourself manifest.

Be Honest With Yourself

Learn to face the truth as difficult as it may seem. People may offer help and confront you on certain issues so you must learn from your mistakes and from others as well.

Seek a Support System

It helps to have a friend who does not take drugs. He or she can help you go through this ordeal. If you feel the need for it, you can also seek professional help by setting up an appointment with a professional. Once you are comfortable enough, you can also find a group that supports individuals like you. Groups such as these can help you abstain from drugs by inculcating self-management techniques necessary for you to kick the habit.

Return To Your Old Healthy Habits

Before engaging in this habit, you may have enjoyed other fun-filled activities like playing basketball, camping and shopping. Reconnect with your old friends and you will feel refreshed.

Learn to Walk Away

Avoid spending time with people who use these substances. They will insist on talking you into using these illegal substances so better get away from all the temptation. Think of all the other things that you associate with drug use such as people, places, emotions that make you think of using drugs. Once you have pinpointed your triggers, avoid them at all cost.

Focus On Your Family and Friends

You may have taken them for granted when you were hooked into drugs so now is the time to make up for lost opportunities.

Eat Healthy Stuff

Nutritious foods should give you enough strength while you are undergoing the withdrawal stage. Keep your blood sugar level stable by concentrating on your protein intake and your mood should be stabilized.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, it all boils down to your personal desire to get rid of your drug addiction. If you feel you may need to transform your life and be free from drugs, and don’t know where to start from, it’s imperative to talk to a trained professional and request a confidential assessment.