How to Live a More Organic Lifestyle and Why You Should

An organic lifestyle does not only refer to living in the woods without electricity and internet, growing your own crops and raising animals. Living an organic life does not require you to go that far, or quit all the facilities of a modern lifestyle. An organic lifestyle is primarily focused on replacing chemical-based elements with organic elements which are obtained solely from natural and renewable resources.

Benefits of Organic Lifestyle

An organic lifestyle has the following benefits.

Reduced Exposure to Toxins – In 2014, 163,444 people died of cancer in the UK. According to research, increased environmental pollution, depletion of the ozone layer and excessive use of chemicals in growing crops have added to the alarming rise in cancer-related deaths. Living an organic lifestyle can dramatically reduce your exposure to harmful toxins and dangerous chemicals. It can also strengthen your immune system, enabling your body to defend against harmful elements in the environment.

Reduced Allergies – Artificial colors, flavors and other additives in foods are the primary cause of food-related allergies. The organic lifestyle provides you the chance to consume food free from these harmful chemicals and reduces the chances of allergies. With improved immunity, your body can easily defend against bacterial and viral infections.

Reduced Stress and Increased Satisfaction – An organic lifestyle reduces your exposure to artificial food additives, formaldehyde in chemical-based cosmetics, phthalate-containing air-fresheners, and other such stress stimulants. By adapting to an organic lifestyle, you can play your part in saving the environment and become socially responsible. This, in turn, can reduce stress and increase satisfaction.

Longer Life – Fewer diseases and improved general health are the necessary benefits that you can have with an organic lifestyle. Living organically can make you healthier, happier, stress-free and optimistic. This regulates your hormones and make active and healthy.

Increased Creativity and Productivity – Living an organic lifestyle can improve serotonin and oxytocin production in your body which in turn helps in improving your concentration and focus. With increased creativity and productivity, you can perform well in your personal, social and professional life.

Living a More Organic Life

An organic lifestyle is a way to a healthier life. The following guide will help you understand and adapt to an organic lifestyle.

Organic Food

Many people grow their own food supply, while others purchase groceries from their local farmers’ market. Organic vegetables, fruits, seeds, legumes, and grains are produced without using any chemical-based fertilizers, pesticides or sprays. Organic meats and dairy products are obtained from farm-fed animals. When purchasing organic food, make sure to check the labels for any chemical additives or preservatives.

The British Government has provided an entire list of labels online to check while purchasing organic food. According to the website, food items that are labeled as ‘organic’ are up to 95% free from inorganic compounds. To purchase at least 95% organic food, make sure that:

Ingredients are listed.

It is certified by a controlling body such as GB-ORG-XXX.

Make sure to cook organic food at home without any commercially produced sauces/spices which may contain chemical additives or preservatives.

Organic Skincare

Many cosmetics are manufactured with dangerous composites like formaldehyde, phthalates, VOC, etc. Organic skincare includes buying natural anti-ageing products and treatments to keep your skin younger and fresher. These products are manufactured with natural and organic ingredients to reduce skin irritation, increase collagen production, improve skin’s elasticity, reduce wrinkles and increase water retention. Natural skin care products also remove dead cells, toxins and free radicals from your skin. Organic anti-ageing products leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and rejuvenated.

Organic skincare also refers to using personal hygiene products made from natural ingredients. For example, many people make their own organic soaps at home.

Green Property

The concept of a green property is based on eliminating harmful chemicals from your home and the environment. Various commercial brands have used the term ‘green’ to market their chemical-based products. The following are some tips to convert your house into a green property.

Use environmental-friendly products for laundry. If you do not have access to these products, then use natural DIY alternatives.

Replace chemical air fresheners with indoor plants.

Drive fuel-efficient cars or better, ride bicycles.

Insulate your windows to minimize environmental pollutants in your home.

Grow your own herbs and small plants at home.

Invest in sustainable energy sources.

Use recycling techniques wherever possible. Give recyclable waste like aluminum tins to recycling plants. Convert food waste into plant fertilizers. Sell your clothes to thrift stores.

Adapting to an organic lifestyle is not only the healthy option for you but is also good for future generations. The medical community is struggling to reduce cancer-related deaths in the UK by up to 15% by 2035, and they need your assistance to achieve this goal.