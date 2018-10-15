How To Get Rid Of Cellulite From Thighs

Not long ago, a study revealed that cellulite affects 85 percent of all women at the age of 21 years and above. The condition is not common among the men. The dimple-looking skin commonly occurs in the thigh region. Cellulite affects one’s natural beauty, especially, that bikini body. Cellulite is triggered by many factors such as age, estrogen, family history, poor lymphatic drainage, and poor circulation to mention a few.

Without saying much, here are six ways on how you can get rid of cellulite in the thigh region.

1. Strength and weight training

According to health experts, cellulite is usually trapped within the connective tissues. Therefore, one of the best ways to get rid of it is through strength and weight training. The two forms of exercises help in remodeling the tissue within the thigh region while smoothening the appearance of cellulite.

According to Superfitbunny.com, these form of training results into the gaining of muscle mass. The muscle gain is what translates into tight connective tissue, as well as, a decreased dimply area. Also, the pieces of training boost the metabolic rate. From a professional’s point of view, a high metabolic rate means that your body gets to burn the excess calories.

2. Change in diet

Not long ago, research showed that cellulite is often triggered by consuming unhealthy food. The unhealthy diet is what results in accumulated fats or toxins. The excess toxins and fats slow down the skin elasticity while interfering with the circulation. Therefore, watching what you eat is also one of the best ways to prevent cellulite from occurring in the first place. According to nutritionists, you should start eating raw vegetables and fresh fruits or in other words an alkaline diet. Also, it is advisable to include whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins to the menu.

3. Foods to avoid

As stated earlier, making some changes in the diet is crucial when it comes to preventing cellulite. Health experts insist that you should first reduce the intake of processed foods, and white flour (simple carbohydrates). Also, a recent study showed that the consumption of caffeine could accelerate the occurrence of cellulite. According to the study, the caffeine consumed interferes with the blood flow. Also, the caffeine slows down the intake of oxygen and nutrients within the skin tissue. Therefore, you should avoid alcohol and cigarettes. The two increase the level of toxins in the body, and hence the cellulite. Also, you should limit the consumption of cola, energy drinks, and coffee.

4. Shower like a pro

Did you know that you can prevent the appearance of cellulite by making some changes in the way you take your shower? Most likely you didn’t have the idea. Yes, showering can do the magic for you. First, you should shower the area of interest with warm water for about three minutes. Then, repeat the process but with cold water. According to health experts, the procedure helps in improving circulation. It also boosts the cell renewal, as well as, the metabolism.

Also, dry brushing has proven to be a perfect way to enhance the circulation and hence reducing the cellulite. Although ancient, the technique is useful when it comes to improving skin quality. It’s advisable to use a natural brush to massage the thigh region. The massaging activates the lymph nodes, as well as, boost the blood circulation. Therefore, you should brush the affected area at least three times a week for five minutes, and that’s before taking a bath.

5. Drink water

As they always say, water is life. Taking more water also helps in preventing cellulite within the body. The consumption of water helps in cleansing one’s body as it cuts down the accumulation of toxins and fats, which is are the major causes of cellulite. Also, water is known to boost the strength of collagen, as well as, connective tissue. As a result, your skin remains much firmer and hence a smoother look in the affected regions. Therefore, take about nine glasses of water every day.

6. Cardio exercises

Cardio training can be intense, but worthy. Cardio training offers many benefits when it comes to the health of an individual. According to fitness gurus, the cardio exercises help in elevating the heart rate, as well as, the metabolism. Therefore, it’s time you tried the intense cardio training such as running, aerobics, hiking, swimming, Zumba, and cycling among many others.

Cellulite affects a large number of women in the world today. In the article, there are the top six ways on how you can get rid of it, especially around the thigh region. Read the tips carefully and utilize those that can work well with you. Also, you can combine all of them for useful results.