How to Cope with Your Own Hormones During Your Period?

To many employers, menstruation does not seem to be a good reason to let an employee take a sick leave. In order not to drop out of the usual rhythm every time, you need to learn to take control of the hormones, which your well-being depends on during your period. You can handle it without medications. Here are a few healthy habits that will help to maintain adequacy and well-being during the most difficult week of the month.

1. More sleep

Lack of sleep is manifested not only in fatigue during the day. Having a healthy sleep is important for a normal hormonal cycle. When you chronically get little sleep, you increase the level of cortisol, a stress hormone. During the PMS period, this can even lead to a cycle failure.

2. Go in for sports

Physical activity releases endorphins that alleviate any symptoms of PMS, even pain. They will cheer you up and improve sleep. Choose a not very dynamic training since you have less energy than usual during this period. Yoga or simple stretching will be an excellent choice.

3. Get warm

There is a reason why you want to get under a blanket and lie in bed during your period. In Chinese medicine, PMS is the “cold” time of the month. Therefore, warm your body with a bottle of hot water, socks and scarves.

4. Eat foods with complex carbohydrates

A healthy balanced diet is especially important during menstruation. Gynecologists advise that you should eat more products with complex carbohydrates during period: wholegrain porridges, vegetables, and natural yogurt. Food products can affect various brain chemicals that have a calming effect and reduce the effects of stress. Complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, cause the brain to produce more serotonin, which serves as a calming neurotransmitter.

5. Eat more protein

Women should also eat healthy during menstruation. Protein is another nutrient that you need to pay attention to during your period. Your hormones are synthesized from amino acids contained in the protein. Therefore, you need to eat foods with protein to compensate for hormonal losses during this week. Choose the dishes that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids: salmon, sardine, mackerel. Wild rice and red lentils will also be suitable. They will cheer you up and balance the blood sugar level.

6. Drink plenty of liquids

Hydration will facilitate swelling, reduce breast sensitivity and prevent fluid retention in the body. To avoid any edema, introduce diuretic products into the diet – many plain vegetables, fruits, berries and seasonings have such an effect. Bear in mind that it is not necessary to drink only water. Any form of liquid matters – tea, juice, food. It is better not to drink coffee to prevent cortisol. On the contrary, mineral water will be useful to restore the salt balance.

7. Exclude harmful products

At least reduce their consumption during the period. Do not forget about trans fats, which are contained in fast food, fried and smoked food, confectionery and instant food. They aggravate the PMS symptoms. You should also be more careful with sweets as they cause a jump in blood sugar and lead to mood swings. Likewise, you should avoid salt since it retains fluid in the body. Caffeine is also banned. It dehydrates, exacerbates the depressive mood, increases breast sensitivity, and increases the level of cortisol.

8. Try vitamins, minerals and herbs

Vitamin B6, calcium and magnesium will help normalize the menstrual cycle and alleviate its symptoms. Period can be regulated by some herbs, such as saffron, St. John’s wort, and vitex sacred. They can be used to make teas and tinctures. Choosing herbs and vitamins, take into account the drugs and supplements that you are taking. Be sure to consult your gynecologist.

