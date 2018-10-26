A Step-By-Step Guide Of What To Do When You Think You Have A UTI On Vacation

Urinary tract infections are uncomfortable at best, painful at worst, and the only real way to treat the condition is with antibiotics. Unfortunately, you need a prescription for that. If you feel a UTI forming when you’re on vacation, you may be frantic for a temporary solution that will keep the worst of the symptoms at bay. Fortunately, there are ways through which you can maintain a comfortable level of urinary tract health while on holiday, such as pack a UTI prevention medicine, consume all natural ingredients and avoid certain foods, beverages, and activities.

Plan Ahead

A UTI can strike at any moment and without any real cause or warning. However, there are certain factors that increase a woman’s risk for contracting a UTI, such as increased sexual activity, dehydration, acidic foods and beverages and failure to empty the bladder completely. If you plan to expose yourself to any of these risk factors when on vacation, do yourself a favor and throw preventative medications into your bag. A cranberry prevention supplement and some probiotics may be all you need to enjoy optimal urinary tract health for the duration of your trip. For those instances when prevention doesn’t work, pack some OTC cystitis relief pills to take until you can get in to see your health care provider.

Know the Tricks

Unfortunately, UTIs aren’t always preventable despite your best efforts. If you feel one coming on when you’re away on holiday, there are certain steps you can take to keep symptoms from growing progressively worse:

Drink plenty of fluids. It causes a more frequent urination and doesn’t let the bacteria stay long and grow in the bladder.

Avoid acidic foods and beverages (this includes coffee and wine).

Use the toilet whenever you feel the urge to urinate.

Wear loose, clean underwear made from breathable fabric (such as cotton). Avoid wearing tanga and g-strings. There are seamless panties that are not seen under the clothes and can be worn without the higher risk of getting a urinary tract disease.

Though you should refrain from engaging in sexual intercourse until the infection is completely gone, if you do have sex, pee before and after.

Maintain adequate intimate hygiene. When it comes to cleaning the genitals, it is important to do it from front to back so as not to drag bacteria from the rectal area to the urethra, and teach the girls to do it correctly.

Frequent micturition and emptying the bladder completely is also a good recommendation because in this way the growth of the germs present in this organ is impeded.

Avoid the use of spermicides. These products influence the concentration of lactobacillus in the vagina, altering the pH and favoring the colonization of pathogens.

Take foods that maintain an acidic pH in the urine, such as those rich in vitamin C – for example, orange juice – because it makes it difficult for bacteria to adhere to the walls of the bladder.

UTIs are incredibly uncomfortable and can put a real damper on your vacation. Fortunately, there are ways to maintain a good urinary tract health even when you’re away from home, such as those mentioned above. If you’re prone to UTI, make sure to consult your doctor before you leave for vacation to be prepared for any situation.