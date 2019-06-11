Dental Implants: Basic Overview

Despite the advancements in dental care, an increasing number of Americans still suffer tooth damage and loss majorly due to periodontal disease, tooth decay or injuries. For many decades, the treatment options for missing teeth were dentures and bridges. However, thanks to the advancements in dental healthcare, dental implants are the most reliable option and are available in most dental facilities.

Understanding dental implants

According to ActOn Implants in St. Louis, dental implants are simply replacement tooth roots. These implants offer a strong foundation for permanent or removable teeth that are designed to appear like your natural teeth.

Benefits of dental implants

There are many benefits of using dental implants. These include;

Better appearance: Generally, dental implants feel and look like your natural teeth. Since they fuse with your jawbone making them strong and permanent just like your teeth.

Improved speech: Poorly fitted dentures can slip within your mouth, resulting in mumble or slurred speech. On the other hand, dental implants allow you to speak fluently, and you don’t have to worry about loose teeth.

Comfort: With time, dental implants infuse with your jawbone. That means they are permanent and are not associated with the discomfort of removable dentures.

Chew naturally: Sliding dentures can make eating, particularly chewing, a challenging task. Fortunately, dental implants work just like your natural teeth, and that means you can chew easily.

Convenience: Just as the name suggests, removable dentures are just that – removable. Dental implants tend to eliminate the inconveniences associated with removable dentures and the need for adhesives to keep them firm.

Durability: According to experts, dental implants last for many years when taken care of well. Some implants may also last a lifetime.

Better oral health: Basically, implants don’t require your dentist to reduce other nearby teeth as bridges do. That means your teeth will be intact even after the dental implant procedure. This is the primary reason dental implants are associated with better oral health compared to other alternatives.

Are dental implants long-lasting?

Generally, the success rates of implants might depend on where the implant is placed. Studies have revealed that they have a success rate of about 98%. However, with proper oral hygiene, dental implants can last a lifetime.

Are dental implants safe for everyone?

In many cases, a healthy person who can undergo oral surgery or dental extraction can be considered a good candidate for dental implants. Remember, you should have healthy gums and the recommended jawbone to hold the implant in place. The patient should also commit to good oral care and regular visits to a dental facility.

People suffering from uncontrolled chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or patients undergoing radiation therapy to the neck area or head must be first evaluated before and even after dental implants. Heavy smokers also need to be checked before the procedure.

The bottom line is, you should consult with your dentist to learn more about dental implants and whether or not you are a good candidate.