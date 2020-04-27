COVID-19 Quarantine & Your Health and Beauty

Everyone perceives quarantine differently, but there are certain benefits, especially for beauty and health. Look, how many pluses it brings – and finally it will have a positive effect on your health!

Full, restful sleep

At last, you can get enough sleep. Nevertheless, in order to strengthen the body’s power and to start the processes of renewal in the body, it is important to sleep with efficiency. It is desirable to go to bed no later than 11 pm (you just have a lot of time to get used to it), this is how you can ensure the synthesis of hormones important for a healthy body. Full sleep restarts all the processes of the central nervous system, restores the immune system, which means making it possible to resist viruses.

You should sleep in total darkness. To make sure you do so, you can wear a special eye mask. What is the point of this? It is needed for the body to produce melatonin, an excellent immunomodulator and antioxidant. The friends of a good and restful sleep are darkness and coolness, the enemies are our gadgets before bedtime. You need to refuse them and watch TV at least half an hour or an hour before you go to bed. The nervous system should relax, systematically moving from the active phase of wakefulness to drowsiness.

Makeup bag and medicine chest organization

One of the causes of various inflammations of the skin and mucous membranes is the expired shelf life of cosmetics. It is the reason that is easy to eliminate, if you take apart your cosmetics for makeup and skin care in time. If you doubt whether it is still possible to use this or that product, it is better to throw it away. Healthy skin is more important, anyway. The same applies to the medicine chest: check if all the pills and potions can still be taken. It also makes sense to update the list of the necessary remedies. Study the list of emergency drugs and the gallery with effective face care innovations.

Sport

At least now you have no excuses that there is absolutely no time for physical exercises. What is left is to overcome laziness and choose the workout complex that suits you. For example, here are 10 simple exercises that you can do even lying on a pillow. Trainers recommend to work out for 30 minutes in the morning and in the evening, so you won’t lose muscle mass. Loss of muscle mass can lead to energy depletion in the body, and it will be very difficult to re-enter the working rhythm after the holidays.

Eyebrow growing

If you wish, you can grow the eyebrows, which suffered from tweezers or hair removal. Now you have time for “gardening”, and there is almost no risk (if you really adhere to the self-isolation regime and do not go out anywhere) that people will see you in your not the very best look.

New habits

Of course, we would like to have good habits. They will just have time to take root in your life in three weeks. For example, habituate yourself to drinking water more often, making face masks at least 2-3 times a week, and doing massage with a brush. In fact, you need 15 minutes to do wet massage (that is with scrub and water) 2-3 times a week or massage with a dry brush (accordingly, this method assumes that the whole process will be “dry”). Remember that such procedures improve blood circulation, deeply cleanse the skin, and most importantly – reduce cellulite. A medium-hard or ribbed (an up-to-date variant) brush can be ordered online. After the massage, do not forget to treat the body with a moisturizer.

The quarantine and events in the world can bring a lot of stress, and stress quickly starts the aging process in the skin. Unhurried daily personal care procedures will be able to brighten up this time and will do benefit both to the appearance and the internal state.

Makeup rest

In fact, this is a unique chance to abandon cosmetics in favor of natural beauty. Heavy textured foundations clog pores, which especially affects problematic and sensitive skin. In addition, the skin rests from direct sunlight and other negative environmental factors (wind, pollution), namely they are considered one of the factors affecting premature aging.