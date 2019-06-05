Best Ways to Treat Toenail Fungus Infection

It is annoying to suffer from a toenail fungus infection. It might affect only a small portion of your body, but it could be so painful that you do not want to move at all. The good thing is that there are toenail fungus remedies available. You can make them at home or purchase them in local grocery stores.

Vicks

You know Vicks VapoRub as a way to suppress coughs. Apart from that, you can also use it in treating toenail infections. Its ingredients are camphor and eucalyptus oil. They are powerful in dealing with the disease caused by the fungus. You can use cotton buds to apply Vicks on the affected area topically. You can do it at least once a day until the problem goes away.

Snakeroot extract

Snakeroot extract is an antifungal substance obtained from the plants belonging to the sunflower family. You can topically apply it on the affected area every three days for the first month and twice a week for the second month. If you cannot buy it in your area, you can obtain it online. Since it is an organic product, you do not need to worry about side effects.

Tea tree oil

Another essential oil that could work in treating toenail infection is tea tree oil. It has antiseptic abilities that work well against fungal infections. You need to apply it twice a day on the affected area using a cotton swab until the problem is over.

Oregano oil

Thymol is the primary ingredient present in oregano oil which has antifungal and antibacterial properties. You can apply it on your toes twice a day. You can even mix it with the tea tree oil. You need to be a bit cautious though since both the essential oils might lead to allergic reactions.

Olive leaf extract

The oleuropein is the primary ingredient in the olive leaf extract that makes it effective in fighting toenail infections. It is antifungal and antimicrobial. It could also help boost the immune system. You can apply the extract directly to the affected area. If you want it to lead to the desired results quickly, you can take the capsule form. If you opt for the capsules, you can take one twice a day. Make sure though that you drink plenty of water when you choose this treatment.

Vinegar

Open your kitchen cabinet, and you probably have some. Apart from adding taste to your food, vinegar is also an effective treatment for toenail fungus. It is safe and will not cause allergic reactions. You need to soak your foot in the vinegar with warm water for up to twenty minutes a day.

Listerine

It might seem weird, but your mouthwash could also be effective in fighting toenail infections. Listerine contains thymol and menthol, which are popular for their antibacterial and antifungal properties. Therefore, the product is effective in treating toenail infections. You can soak your foot in a basin containing Listerine for up to thirty minutes a day.

With these treatments, your ailing toes will not feel the same anymore.