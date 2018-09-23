6 Easy Ways Of Coping With Alcohol Withdrawal

The decision to stop drinking is one of the best anyone can do, whether they are addicted to alcohol or just habitual users. However, it doesn’t come without a fight, especially when it comes to dealing with withdrawal symptoms. Even though not all people experience them, most people who decide to quit the vice experience alcohol detox symptoms, which can range from mild and slightly uncomfortable to extremely adverse. It gets even more difficult if you’ve been self-medicating your pains in life by drinking alcohol. This is what makes previously dependent users to relapse and during detox a get back to drinking. Nonetheless, the most important thing is to approach your detox with a positive mindset and to remember that withdrawal symptoms are just temporary.

Here are six easy ways to cope with alcohol withdrawal.

1. Learn to deal with the cravings

Substance craving is one thing that is guaranteed during alcohol withdrawal. On one or more occasion, you will highly likely, be tempted to grab a beer, hit or shot or whatever type of alcohol you’ve been taking. Instead of fighting your cravings, learn to let them in, ride with them until they crash. Looking at cravings as a passing wave can be very helpful to your recovery. Nonetheless, there’s no perfect formula to deal with alcohol cravings. You just have to stay alert and determined.

2. Cut ties with your drinking buddies

Influence from peers is another common relapse trigger when dealing with alcohol withdrawal. More often than not, there those that feel left alone and the pit and therefore don’t want you to get sober. To have a successful alcohol detox, you’ll want to minimize the time you spend with your former drinking buddies or even completely cut ties with them if possible.

3. Apply breathing techniques

Deep breathing techniques can also help when coping with alcohol withdrawal. This is because they re-engage the prefrontal cortex, which is the part of the brain involved in critical thinking. Breathing techniques help calm your nerves and reduce anxiety, fear, and confusion. It realigns your judgment and can be highly helpful, especially when the cravings come knocking.

4. Exercise

Another great tool to help you cope with alcohol withdrawal is exercise. This is primarily because exercise has a way of creating happy feelings as the feel-good chemicals, endorphins are released in your brain. Additionally, exercise increases your inner and outer strength and power. In addition to promoting your alcohol recovery, exercising will also help boost your self-confidence.

5. Seek support

The recovery process from alcohol can be a dozen times harder if you choose to do it all by yourself. It is important to seek support from your relatives and your close circle of non-drinking friends. Joining alcohol recovery groups and spending time with successful quitters can be of great help too.

6. Listen to music

Distraction is one of the most powerful tools for coping with alcohol withdrawal. Not only can it be a great source of distraction, the right kind of music has the power to create happiness, motivation, and inspiration in your being. It works even better when combined with an enjoyable hobby such as tending to pets, drawing, or even simply getting absorbed in household chores as you listen to some good vibes. Take advantage of the power of music and cravings won’t stand a chance.

In summary, getting sober comes at a price. You have to be willing and fully committed to beat your addiction. You have to own the pain and do what it takes to avoid relapsing during alcohol and drug detox. The above six tips can be of great help to help you cope with alcohol withdrawal.