5 Ways to Make Wearing High Heels More Comfortable

Let’s face it, we all had our days when we prioritised style over function and for many of us, abandoning high heels is just not an option. But no matter how fabulous they may look, dealing with the pain can seriously ruin a day at work or a night out. However, there are some ways that you can take some of that pain away and make high heels as comfortable as possible without compromising too much. Here are some simple tips anybody can use to make their high heels easier to wear.

Use the Deodorant Trick

Did you know that you could use deodorant to ease some of the pain of wearing high heels? All you have to do is apply some transparent deodorant on areas that apply the most pressure on your feet, like under the straps for instance. This will prevent chaffing by making sure that the shoe glides against your skin instead of rubbing.

Try to Go for Styles with Straps and Buckles

Adjustable buckles and straps will fit more snuggly, which will prevent excessive rubbing and irritation. The less friction, the lesser the chances you’ll start forming bruises and blisters. Anything you can do to prevent irritation will make wearing high heels easier.

Break Them In

Breaking your shoes in is one of the best ways to make them more comfortable. Stretching them will give them more flexibility and allow them to mould to your feet. You can buy a shoe stretcher and do it yourself or you can take them to your nearest cobbler. You’ll notice a difference immediately as soon as you wear them.

If you’re buying the shoes for an event, try to buy them a few weeks in advance to give you the time to break them in a little. You could even wear them around the house for short periods of time if you can. The more time you get to wear them beforehand, the more used to them you will be.

Another trick you could use is filling re-sealable plastic bags with water, putting them in your shoes and putting them in the freezer overnight. The water will then expand as it freezes and stretch the shoes out in the process.

Watch the Way You’re Walking in them

In some cases, the shoes aren’t even the biggest culprit. Sometimes, it’s the way you’re walking that’s causing discomfort. Just by making a few adjustments to the way you walk, you could reduce a lot of the pain you’re experiencing when wearing high heels. Stand up straight and focus on using your hips, core muscles and legs to move yourself forward while walking. Your stride should be a bit bouncier than usual. If you’re aren’t sure of how you should walk, watch a few catwalks and look at the models. This should give you an idea of what your stride should look like.

Reconsider the Heel Size

The size and the height of the heel will have a direct influence on how easy the shoes will be to walk in and how comfortable they are. Chunkier heels will distribute the weight more evenly and make them a lot more comfortable. Wedge sandals, for instance, are a great alternative and will look very stylish while making it much easier on your feet.

All these tips will make wearing heels much more comfortable and allow you to enjoy that new pair of Valentinos without regret. Make sure to follow these tips if you want to make the whole experience more pleasurable and if you care about the health of your feet as well.