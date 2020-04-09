5 Things to Do on Breaks when Working from Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

As cases of coronavirus continue to surge worldwide, so have the amount of the organizations requesting employees to perform their duties from home. If you’re one of those employees, you’ll probably find yourself with several opportunities for taking a break from work during the day. In these stressful times, it’s critical for you to make the most of those breaks.

Here are five helpful suggestions on what to do on breaks when working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Do Exercises

Owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases, many fitness studios and gymnasiums have had to close their doors. But that shouldn’t stop you from working out in your own home. You can perform several squats, side leg lifts, reverse lunges, sit-ups, pushups, and planks each day during your breaks.

In addition, many fitness apps are giving customers free classes for several weeks during the social-distancing period. If you’re fortunate enough to have a bike or treadmill, you can use it under the guidance of a fitness app.

However, if you’re severely unwell, do not workout. Recover first, and then attempt to fit in exercise into your daily routine.

2. Find out How Much Your Home is Worth

If selling your home in 2020 was one of your plans, you can still do so despite of the coronavirus outbreak. In the digital age, you can browse homes for sale or put up an offer to sell your house while sitting at home.

The seller and buyer traffic in the housing market has significantly decreased, as people fear having contact with victims of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, you can limit your exposure by requesting a home purchase offer online and taking video tours.

3. Educate Children on Life

If you are a parent, taking some time during your work breaks to educate your children on life is critical. You should ensure that your children know about the importance of washing their hands with soap and water during this outbreak. Show them how to do it well, and make sure they wash their hands each time they come from outside, before meals, after using the bathroom etc.

Additionally, remind your kids about coughing into elbows instead of their hands, and also clip their fingernails regularly to eliminate virus hiding spots.

Moreover, as you talk about the health crisis, maintain a simple and age-appropriate language and tone.

4. Deep Clean

Right now, the most important thing you can do for yourself and your family is to maintain high levels of hygiene at home. In addition to washing your hands with soap and water frequently, you need to deep clean your home to prevent the spread of the disease.

The most critical parts to clean frequently are the ones you touch a lot, like phones, computer keyboards, bathrooms, the kitchen, light switches and door handles. Research has shown that the coronavirus can survive on stainless steel and plastic for a maximum of 3 days depending on the outside temperatures.

The best products for a deep clean are diluted bleach, disinfectants and cleaners with a minimum of 70% alcohol. Also, keep a special pair of rubber gloves for cleaning contaminated areas.

5. Learn Something New Each Day

On your work-at-home breaks, you can also try to learn a something new to keep your mind sharp or access new opportunities. You can learn about a new language, how to build or make stuff, gardening etc.

Other insightful options include beefing up your programming skills, reading an educational book, or completing an online course. Learning new things is fun, gives you a sense of pride, improves your brain chemistry, and keeps dementia at bay.