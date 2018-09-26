5 Things You Can Do to Prevent Hair Loss

It goes without saying that hair fall has become a universal issue these days with millions of people losing more strands than they actually should. Considering the beauty aspect of hair in your life, it becomes crucial to tackle this matter with methods that are backed up with scientific facts and research.

This article focuses on letting you know some of the simple yet amazing things that you can do to prevent your hair from falling. So, without any further ado, let’s combat this battle with hair loss.

Stop putting chemicals in your scalp

Let’s start off with a simple understanding that chemicals cause a lot of wear and tear to the health of your hair so it’s about time you get rid of them. Talk to your physician and know about the natural hair products that you can use without the fear of damaging your hair. Exposing chemicals can not only make your hair dry and lifeless but can also lead to a complete loss of your precious hair. You can certainly undo a lot of that damage by changing your day to day hair products.

Avoid the use of tools that cause overheating

Excessive heat can also take a toll on your hair by weakening their roots and leaving them dry. Tools like hair straightener should not be your daily pick as regular exposure can multifold the damage. Studies have shown that these types of equipment should only be used once in a while if it’s not a bald look that you aspire.

You can easily find a number of tools in the market that can be safely used without causing any significant damage to your hair. Make sure that you minimize the use of heating tools at any cost.

Remember that diet is the key

Whatever you eat has a direct impact on your overall health including that of your hair. There are various food products that are known to enhance the growth of hair along with preventing the conditions like hair fall. Leafy vegetables and dairy products come under the category of food products known to be good for the health of your hair.

You need to include Vitamins and minerals in your diet and ask your dietitian regarding the need for any supplement. However, remember these health products should be chosen after a detailed analysis as you might encounter a lot of counterfeit ones on the market. If it comes down to picking one, go for a natural hair supplement.

Go for therapy

Advancement in science has opened ways to various therapies that can successfully regrow your hair. However, the catch is that most of these therapies are not quite affordable for everyone but it’s good to know that you always have an option.

It is recommended to have a detailed conversation with your dietitian regarding the decision of therapy. Discuss the possible concerns and do not leave any second thoughts in your head.

Don’t forget the scalp massage

Massaging your scalp can help in keeping the circulation of blood, thus allowing your hair to grow in a natural way. Studies have shown that scalp massage is quite effective in the cases of those who are facing constant hair fall. All you need to do is to take out a minute or two while taking your daily shower. Once you get done with shampoo and conditioner, slowly apply the pressure on your scalp using your fingertips. Apart from increasing the chances of hair growth, the scalp massage will also let you get rid of the stress.

Having said that, all the best for your hair health.