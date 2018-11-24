4 Ways A Physiotherapist Can Help Reduce Pain

Chronic pain is something that millions of people live with every day. The pain can last for hours, days, weeks and months at a time. It can affect your overall physical and mental health and well-being.

For those dealing with disease, injury and chronic pain, performing everyday tasks can be a challenge. They may have difficulty even getting out of bed every day. While some conditions cannot be cured, there are alternatives to help them deal with the pain.

Physiotherapy is a treatment procedure that is used to help a patient regain mobility and function in areas of the body that are hurting them. You can find out more at Perth Physiotherapist and other websites. You can even search for physiotherapy services in your area.

Here are four ways that a physiotherapist can help reduce pain:

1. They can help with bad knees

In some cases, using physiotherapy treatments in combination with medication can be just as effective in treating knee injuries and osteoarthritis as arthroscopic surgery. Physiotherapists can identify the source of pain and recommend stretching or other exercises to help reduce or even eliminate the pain. A good physiotherapist will take the time to analyze the entire situation in order to come up with an effective solution.

2. They can help with back pain

Physiotherapists can use a combination of muscle coordination and strengthening along with proper weight management to help alleviate lower back pain. Such pain is commonly caused by excess weight, poor posture or arthritis. Physiotherapists focus on getting all of the back muscles to strengthening all of the muscles in a person’s back, rather than concentrating on just a few that may be hurting.

3. They can help with obesity

People who are considered overweight or obese often report issues with persistent or repeated aches and pains. Physiotherapy can help with these concerns. They work with each patient to create customized individual stretching and exercise plans to target each person’s problem area. Some people may need proper arch support or need exercise regimens that get them using muscles that had been relatively inactive on a regular basis. Other patients may need assistance in improving their mobility after experiencing an accident or dealing with inactivity due to having several rounds of radiation or chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

4. They can help a person breathe better

Physiotherapy is primarily focused on addressing issues with a person’s joints and muscles. It’s also helpful for improving a person’s breathing techniques because it pays attention to the body’s autonomic nervous system. These are the involuntary organs and nerves that control our internal organs. A physiotherapist might recommend breathing exercises to improve neck, chest and muscle mobility that can help a person breathe better.

These are just some problem areas that can be addressed with the help of a physiotherapist. Talk to your primary doctor or health care professional before taking any physiotherapy sessions to ensure that you understand the benefits and potential risks of such treatment. Physiotherapy has proven to help many people live more comfortable and more enjoyable lives.