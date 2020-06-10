10 Vitamins to Boost Your Immune System Against Viruses

It’s more important now than ever before to ensure you and your family are healthy, following on from the coronavirus outbreak. As such, people have become invested in finding ways to boost their immune system to protect themselves. Alongside exercising and cutting down on bad habits like smoking, having a good diet is the best way to improve your immune system. An essential component of a healthy diet is getting all the vitamins and minerals your body needs. But what are the best vitamins for boosting your immune system, and what foods or supplements might you find them in? Read on and find out our top ten:

Vitamin A

This is a fat-soluble vitamin that you can find in many foods like milk, eggs, and oily fish. Not only does Vitamin A improve your eyesight, but it also helps reproduction and your body’s immune system. It’s important to incorporate the dairy and protein food groups into your diet so you’re getting enough of this vitamin.

Vitamin B-6

This vitamin is also known as Pyridoxine and is water-soluble. It helps your body’s production of red blood cells, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease and artery clotting. Recent evidence has shown coronavirus could be a vascular disease, so it’s essential to get your Vitamin B-6 from poultry, whole grains, and vegetables.

Vitamin B-9

This is also called folate and is generally found in iron-rich foods, such as broccoli, kale, chickpeas, and fortified breakfast cereals. Plenty of Vitamin B-9 will massively aid the production of T-cells for your immune system.

Vitamin B-12

Deficiency in Vitamin B-12 is most commonly referred to as anaemia, which makes people tired and weak, therefore reducing the capacity of their immune system. Ensure you have enough B-12 by eating dairy or meat products, or by taking a 1.5 microgram dose daily.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is highly coveted for its immune system benefits because it supports a whole host of cellular functions concerning our body’s natural defenses against illness and infection. You can introduce Vitamin C to your diet by eating oranges or buying chewable supplements from companies like Noor Vitamins.

Vitamin D

We mainly acquire Vitamin D from sunlight, but it’s also available in protein-dense foods like eggs, oily fish, red meat, and liver. This special nutrient has anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory properties, plus it strengthens the cells that fight against pathogens.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E contains eight different fat-soluble compounds. It maintains healthy eyes and skin alongside your immune system with its natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin F

This nutrient consists of omega-3 and omega-6, which are fats that help your body with blood clotting and blood pressure alongside your immune system.

Zinc

Though a mineral, Zinc is also essential in fighting off bacteria and viruses. You can easily find Zinc supplements or introduce the nutrient to your diet with foods like shellfish, meat, and bread.

Selenium

Selenium is an antioxidant that safeguards your body from chronic conditions, meaning your body is better equipped to fight invading pathogens. Considering COVID-19 affects those with underlying health conditions most, this makes selenium even more important.

Introduce these ten nutrients to your diet with either foods or supplements and feel healthier, happier, and safer.