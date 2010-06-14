1.5 m Women is the Yearly Toll Taken by Tobacco

The World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, revealed fresh information on the use of tobacco all over the world. UN Secretary General Ban ki-moon summed it up in his message: “Around the world, more than 1.5 million women die each year from tobacco use.” This is the figure the UN Information Center in Tehran, Iran, came up with.



This made the United Nations put out a warning against the use of tobacco among women. The danger warrants a global action, was the UN conclusion. The UN secretary general addressed an appeal to governments to control tobacco advertising that targets girls and women pointedly.

The World Health Organization conducted a survey in 151 countries which showed that tobacco products are used by boys and girls in equal measure.

It was also discovered that out of 600,000 people dying each year from second-hand smoke women total much more than half – almost two thirds.

The WHO in its turn issued a warning to women urging them to abstain from tobacco using, especially those living in the developing countries.

