How Do Celebs with No Waistline Dress to Hide It?

We are analyzing successful and unsuccessful outfit options using the example of celebrities. The wasp-like waist is a luxury that many girls dream of, but which, unfortunately, not everyone can get. The reasons can be different – from the type of “rectangle” figure (narrow shoulders and hips) and ending with sports, which made the abs too developed and eliminated the waist.

Most beauties are aware of this peculiarity and emphasize their waist with clothes. Someone, on the contrary, selects images that emphasize the figure.

Natalie Portman

Back in the days of Star Wars and Black Swan, we saw that actress Natalie Portman had a very graceful and athletic figure. The celebrity often chooses outfits with “a tight top and a wide bottom”, actively uses belts, wears tight turtlenecks with banana trousers, skirts, and flared dresses with a fluffy hem.

Keira Knightley

Keira’s main weapon is fitted A-line dresses or romantic dresses with puffy skirts. The actress, whose body type is a pure rectangle, once made brutal fashion failures, appearing in short tops. However, in the last decade, she has looked very elegant and feminine on the red carpet.

Anna Kournikova

Tennis player and fashion model Anna Kournikova is a great example of how sports can steal your waist. The girl picks up perfect casual looks and draws curves with a belt or a shirt tied at the waist.

Natalia Vodianova

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova wears wrap dresses, A-line skirts and high-waisted trousers, as well as belts and straps.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba’s wardrobe items include A-line and high-rise skirts, fitting jackets, and wide hem dresses. And we must say this is a great choice.

Cara Delevingne

The top model with an asthenic, boyish constitution, Cara Delevingne, does not bother at all: she calmly tries on translucent clothes, tight-fitting dresses and things with a cutout. Sometimes she even puts on oversized jackets and wide trousers, where the waist, breasts, and hips cannot be distinguished.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is not at all shy about her figure not looking appetizing enough in tight or, conversely, loose dresses. The star chooses outfits according to the principle of “shoulders and hips being wider than the waist area.”

Heidi Klum

German supermodel and actress Heidi Klum has had quite a few fashion failures. The fact is that the celebrity has no waist, but loves to proudly wear tight dresses or, conversely, hide her figure underneath oversized robes. Where is the middle ground? Anyway, we adore charismatic Heidi whatever she wears.

Lindsay Lohan

Brawler and provocateur Lindsay Lohan does not care about the opinions of others. If her soul longs for tight clothes, she just wears them quite often. So be it!