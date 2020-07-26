Vacuum & Mop Robot Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI

All the owners of robotic vacuum cleaners are faced with the fact that their assistant runs into obstacles, pulls cables and drags curtains around the room. Therefore, before you start cleaning, you have to pick up small objects from the floor, tie the curtains into a knot and pull out the cables from outlets. This is depressing, especially if you recall the fact that you bought the robot in order not to clean the apartment!

Ecovacs DEEBOT T8 vacuum cleaners are equipped with a new generation laser scanner called DTOF, which is very sensitive to small objects. Moreover, DTOF sees obstacles over the distance of 10 meters and immediately prepares an action algorithm.

Apart from that, the robot has a funny feature. After cleaning, the robot will provide a report on the items found – socks, cables, slippers, on the screen of your smartphone. It recognizes them on his own, remembers them, adds them to the list and offers you to remove all objects.

Using the Ecovacs Home application, you can manually control the robot, set virtual walls for dry and wet cleaning, set a cleaning schedule and even monitor what is happening in your home!

A built-in camera will allow you to monitor what your pets are doing and even warn them with your voice! You just need to say the phrase into the speaker of the phone, and your message will be delivered by Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI.

Another super ability of Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI is the possibility of wet and dry cleaning at the same time. You can choose the intensity of wet cleaning and set its boundaries in the application on your smartphone.

For intensive cleaning, the vacuum cleaner was equipped with a vibratory tank, which scrubs the floor with a vibration frequency of 408 movements per minute. This provides a more thorough wet cleaning and removes stubborn dirt. In other words, the robot does not just slide on the floor, but really washes and cleanses it!

Sometimes we really do not want to clean the vacuum cleaner, pull out the tank and carry a dust box around the apartment. In the standard battery mode, Deebot T8 AIVI lasts up to 175 minutes. This is enough to clean 3-4 rooms in an apartment. If the vacuum cleaner tank suddenly gets filled, it immediately stops cleaning and goes to rest. Only after recharging, the robot vacuum cleaner will begin cleaning from the very place where it finished the previous time.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI is compatible with the auto garbage discharge system! The robot vacuum cleaner is able to clean the apartment itself, unload the garbage, return to the base for recharging and continue cleaning. The automatic unloading system even knows how to clean the vacuum cleaner independently, not only from the inside but also from the outside. It will literally blow the dust off it!

Are there rooms where the vacuum cleaner should not be admitted? Set virtual boundaries in the application, and the robot will bypass those rooms or zones.

Besides, the robot vacuum cleaner is able to recognize the type of surface that it is cleaning. It will not wash the carpets, it just vacuums them thoroughly in the MAX mode. But it will wash the floor thoroughly! Deebot T8 AIVI tank is designed for 240 ml of liquid. It is easily removable but securely fixed in the vacuum cleaner body.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI is an absolutely independent vacuum cleaner that can clean your apartment, unload the dust and garbage, recharge the battery, find objects and talk with your pets.