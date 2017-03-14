Portable Washer Allurette

Modern society values speed. You have to do everything quickly, efficiently and preferably on the go. It is a pity that it is impossible with the laundry. Of course, it is wonderful that we have washing machines. But what about the delicates or sportswear? For those who need to wash their clothes frequently and quickly, there is an indispensable device – a portable bag for gentle washing. You can take it to the gym, on a hike or a journey.

How often do you wash your sportswear? Or, sorry for the delicate question, your underwear? If you are not one of those who like to postpone everything, you have to hand wash almost every day. Allurette, a handheld device for quick and gentle washing, can save time and efforts of those who are always in a hurry.

Allurette is a transparent bag made of thick and flexible plastic resembling a pillow case. Inside, it is covered with numerous heart-shaped bulges. They are made not for the sake of cuteness, but in order to imitate a washboard. Using the new product is very simple. You should throw the clothes in need of washing into the “bag”, pour some water, add an appropriate detergent (even liquid soap), and then give Allurette and all its contents a good “massage”.

The whole washing process takes only 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Then drain the water and get your clean and fresh linens. After that, release the air from Allurette and fold it neatly. You can even carry the portable washing machine in your pocket.