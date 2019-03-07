Kitchen Robot Samsung Bot Chef

The South Korean Samsung company has managed to organize a grand presentation of new mobile devices in the United States, including the Galaxy Text S10 flagship smartphone line and a special Galaxy S10 version with 5G support, Galaxy Buds wireless headphones, Galaxy Active smartwatch, and Galaxy Fit fitness bracelets. Next, it demonstrated the Bot Chef kitchen robot at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas! The novelty is quite suitable as an assistant and helps a lot in cooking

According to the manufacturer, users will be able to fix different kitchen appliances on the arm of the robot. The gadget is able to fill dishes with sauces, slice products and download recipes from the network. Samsung is confident that their offspring is almost a perfect solution for people with disabilities who need help in the kitchen.

The robotic arm has light sensors and lidars, and it is perfectly oriented in space. Over time, the novelty can become a harmonious part of the “smart” home. However, this robot cook was not the only thing the manufacturer demonstrated at The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

Chef Garden also appeared at the show. In this refrigerator, consumers will be able to grow small vegetables and basil. Using the software built into the device, you can control the temperature, lighting, and humidity, providing ideal conditions for growing plants.

Robot Clean, a cleaning robot, equipped with a space recognition sensor, was also shown at the exhibition. It uses emoticons on the built-in display to tell the user what mode of functioning is active and how the task is performed.

But that’s not all. They also showed Bot Air from Samsung. This mobile robot cleans the air. And the GEMS robotic exoskeleton presented there is designed to help elderly people with gait and balance disorders. The name GEMS is derived from the Gait Enhancing and Motivating System abbreviation.