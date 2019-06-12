Hush Is A Blanket For A Perfect Sleep

The inventors have come up with a “smart” blanket that helps you sleep better. The development called Hush is based on the technology of deep sensory pressure therapy. It implies an insignificant pressure on the whole body, like a strong hug, which helps the person relax. Thus, one can fall asleep faster and sleep better.

The pressure is simulated by the blanket due to a weight distribution similar to wrapping a person. That is why such a blanket has to be chosen by weight and not by size. The weight of the lightest Hush model is 7 kilograms. The blanket is suitable for users from 45 to 75 kilograms. Heavier people or couples will require heavier models.

The lightweight Hush Ice model of the blanket was also presented. It is based on the same approach to sensory pressure. However, it is more efficiently cooled. At the same time, the body cools down faster due to a comfortable non-dangerous temperature. Indeed, during sleep, the temperature of a human body decreases (this is the reason why it is harder to fall asleep in the heat).

The simplest and smallest model of the novelty is offered for $139. The option with cooling will cost $149. Hush will start delivering the blanket in the middle of summer.