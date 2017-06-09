Handbag Dyetonator to Fight off Snatch Thieves

Street thieves on motorcycles are a real problem in Asia. They brazenly snatch bags from passers-by who often get hurt hitting the pavement or get dislocated arms from a sudden jerk. The Ash Be Nimble company suggested a solution to the problem by creating a special bomb.

What exactly is Dyetonator? A small colored bomb that fits easily in a handbag.

The “gift” can be activated with the help of an SMS message. When the message is sent, Handbag Dyetonator explodes with bright pink smoke and dirties the criminal with special ink.

The gadget created by the sportswear manufacturer is equipped with GPS, allowing you to track the robber. The developers hope it will help the police to promptly arrest criminals on motorcycles.