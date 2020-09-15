Finally! A Mask That Enables Breathing Normally When Wearing it: PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing high-tech companies to pay attention to the development of personal protective equipment with increased efficiency and with the possibility of their re-use. LG Electronics has developed a branded mask labeled PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which allows the use of air purified through replaceable HEPA filters and is equipped with fans to ensure breathing comfort.

The electronic mask contains two HEPA H13 filters used in LG stationary air purifiers and designed to retain foreign particles from air highly efficiently. The filters are replaceable. The mask also features two three-speed fans that push air during inhalation and reduce the speed during exhalation so as not to create additional resistance. A proprietary, patented respiration sensor controls the rate of rotation that detects the volume and cycle of respiration.

The autonomous operation of the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier electronic mask is supported by 820 mAh rechargeable batteries, which provide from 2 to 8 hours of operation, depending on the operating conditions.

LG’s smart air purifying mask comes with a case to help keep the device bio-clean. Equipped with an ultraviolet LED lamp, the case ensures the elimination of harmful germs. The original case is designed to recharge the mask and is able to send a message to the LG ThinQ mobile application (Android / iOS) when it becomes necessary to replace the filters.

The ergonomic design of LG PuriCare Wearable, based on a meticulous analysis of the face shape, ensures a snug fit to the user’s face to eliminate unclean air from the mask in the areas around the nose and chin.

The LG PuriCare Wearable device will be officially unveiled at LG’s IFA 2020 virtual show scheduled for September. The price of the product has not been disclosed yet.