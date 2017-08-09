Cell Phones of the Future: What Will They Be Like?

There are more than 1 billion people actively using smartphones all over the world, so it’s no wonder that this industry is developing as fast as it can, tempting potential users with the possibilities it offers – and even more so with possibilities, it promises! Talking about how smartphones changed our lives has long been old cheese – just misplace your phone for a couple of hours and you will feel the impact on your life immediately. You will know how much fuss will be brought about in your life once you start doing on your own things that you have grown accustomed doing via your smartphone, including paying by phone bills, in a matter of seconds. Hey, what about contacting your friends without dialing their numbers, updating your social site profiles, arranging conferences whenever it is necessary uninhibited by the place you’re in at the moment – you haven’t been able to do it a short while ago, come to think of it. Many services including online gambling websites will let you pay using your phone bill so you don’t need to use your cards or move away from your smartphone– did your father enjoy this facility? Almost magic, come to think of it, right? And it’s getting more and more comfortable with every passing year. Companies like Boku have been offering this type of payment via phone bill, which is a direct competition to credit cards, and the number of services that have begun to accept it on their platforms is increasing each day.

Our first wish is to have this special kind of magic as durable as it is ever possible. We want to have ‘em flexible so that we can stop bothering about their placement and handling; we want ‘em running on batteries and recharged so that we can have them in use at any moment and not going dead on us when we least want it; we want them break-proof in case we drop them or have them jabbed out of our hands. On the other hand (eye?), if we are to go by what Forbes tells us, we are right to expect our phones scroll down the page by themselves in response to the tilt of our heads and the direction of our eyes and pause the running video in response to our turning away – the sensitivity of our smartphones is being enhanced so as not to need special commands to know that we are heeding… or not heeding. A better voice recognition for common users and a better security system for those who are using phones professionally is what a foreseeable future really holds out for us. It will be coming sooner than we believe, probably.

Are we going to take it as the highest notch ever? Not on your life. Many people are actually looking forward to using their pocket gadgets to relate with other people more than we can now – like giving access to their dreams, experiences, and reminiscences, sharing ideas without laborious explaining and putting your own images together into a graspable whole. But why stop here? If we can transfer our experiences and projects, live on in other people’s minds within our brainchildren, why die at all? We could be able to use different vehicles (including our friends’ bodies) to store what we value most. And, by the way, change appearances so they match our volition and the way we would like to present ourselves. Who would agree dying just when we have vistas opening before us? Hold on enough for the moment when you press your smartphone buttons to do the job of real living – it’s just round the corner, wait and see!