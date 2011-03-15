Never Say Never Lyrics – Justin Bieber ft. Jaden Smith

Today we are sharing a wonderful single by a Canadian teen pop star Justin Bieber. Never Say Never is the song for The Karate Kid film. It features rap from Jaden Smith, the film’s star.

The track is highly popular and is believed to be Bieber’s best work. Never Say Never entered the top 20 in Norway, New Zealand, and Canada. It has also reached the top 40 in Australia. After its re-release as the lead single from The Remixes album, the single got the 8 position on the Billboard Hot 100, and became Bieber’s second top-ten track in the USA. Watch the Never Say Never music video, which features Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber in a recording studio, and is intercut with scenes from The Karate Kid. The Never Say Never lyrics are also there. Aren’t they inspiring? This song can really make you believe that nothing is impossible!

Justin Bieber ft. Jaden Smith – Never Say Never Music Video

Justin Bieber ft. Jaden Smith – Never Say Never Song Words

Never say never!

(never, never, never …)

Justin Bieber

See I never thought that I could walk through fire

I never thought that I could take the burn

I never had the strength to take it higher

Until I reached the point of no return

And there’s just no turning back

When your hearts under attack

Gonna give everything I have

It’s my destiny

Justin Bieber

I will never say never

I will fight

I will fight till forever!

Make it right

Whenever you knock me down

I will not stay on the ground.

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up,

Pick it up up up and never say never

Justin Bieber

Ne-never say never

Ne-never say never

Ne-never say never

Never say it, never never say it

I never thought I could feel this power

I never thought that I could feel this free

I’m strong enough to climb the highest tower

And I’m fast enough to run across the sea

ooooh

And there’s just no turning back (oh no)

When your hearts under attack (oh no)

Gonna give everything I have

Cause this is my destiny

I will never say never (never say never)

I will fight

I will fight till forever

Make it right

Whenever you knock me down,

I will not stay on the ground.

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up,

Pick it up up up and never say never

Jaden Smith

Here we go! guess who?

J Smith and JB! (uh huh)

I gotcha lil bro.

I can handle him. Hold up, aight?

I can handle him.

Jaden Smith

Now he’s bigger than me, taller than me

And he’s older than me, and stronger than me

And his arms a little bit longer than me

But he ain’t on a JB song with me

I’ll be trying a chill

They be trying to side with the thrill.

No pun intended, was raised

By the power of Will

Like Luke with the force

When push comes to shove.

Like Cobe with the 4th

Ice water with blood.

I gotta be the best, and yes

We’re the flyest.

Like David and Goliath,

I conquered the giant.

So now I got the world in my hand,

I was born from two stars

So the moon’s where I land.

“Never Say Never” lyrics are provided by Geniusbeauty.com

Yeah yeaaah

I will never say never (never say yeah)

I will fight

I will fight till forever!

Make it right

Whenever you knock me down,

I will not stay on the ground.

Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up,

Pick it up up up and never say never

(repeat)

Ne-never say never (never say it)

Ne-never say never (never say it)

Ne-never say never (never say it)

And never say never

(repeat)