Is Online Dating Worth It?

If you’ve never yet ventured into the world of online dating, you may still be a little skeptical about this very modern form of matchmaking.

But if you are looking for love, it is time to cast aside old-fashioned perceptions of online dating and jump into the defining courting ritual of the 21st century!

Why try online dating?

In a world where time is precious and not a commodity to be wasted, online dating allows savvy singles to pre-screen potential dates before committing valuable free time to spend with them in person.

Online dating sites and apps allow would-be wooers to message back and forth before deciding to meet in person, giving you the chance to check that a possible date shares the values and vision that you expect from a potential partner. If a person doesn’t fit the bill, you can move on without ever meeting.

Be Your Best Self

If you struggle with self-confidence and are shy about singing your own praises, people who meet you in real life may never know just how amazing you are, but simply by creating an online dating profile that explains a bit about what makes you tick, and why you would make a great date, you have made it possible for the other party to explore those parts of your personality when you do meet.

If you are nervous about pitching yourself online it can be a good idea to ask a friend or a professional writer to write your dating profile, as they are much less likely to be too modest!

When you post your profile, don’t forget to include a picture (multiple pictures actually achieve the best results), as these are essential to online dating success. Images should honest – not old or edited or taken at an overly flattering angle – you don’t want your date to be disappointed with your appearance when you meet.

Stay safe when dating online

If you do decide to take the plunge with an online dating profile, remember to stay safe when meeting potential partners. Always travel to the meeting point yourself, make date venues public places and tell a friend where you will be and who you are meeting – checking in at the end of a safe and successful date to let them know you are ok.