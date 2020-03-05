Don’t Give up on Love: How to Save a Marriage From Divorce

In the United States, 40 to 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. Love is one of life’s greatest gifts and it often comes with marriage. However, the statistics are depressing. They make it obvious that love is not always about floating on cloud nine. There’ll be fighting, broken promises, disinterest and mistrust. Sometimes things will just keep going downhill until it seems as if there’s no return. When this happens don’t make divorce your first and only answer.

If you still love your partner and you’re committed to making it work, then you might want to learn how to save a marriage from divorce. There are some situations where love is worth fighting for. If you would like to learn how to save your marriage, keep reading.

How to Save a Marriage from Divorce

The first thing you can do to help save your marriage from divorce is to acknowledge your role. You can’t just blame your partner for everything. Once you start doing self-analysis you will begin to see things objectively. A change in behavior is crucial to saving your marriage. That means that you have to identify your role in the disintegration of your marriage. It’s easy to point fingers or play the blame game for what went wrong but it takes two to tango. You as much as your spouse is responsible for what goes on in your marriage. Introspect and then acknowledge the part you played in your marriage’s deterioration.

Practice Active Listening

Listening actively and empathetically can make a world of difference. When there’s an argument, if your spouse lashes out simply remain attentive. Don’t fight to explain your perspective. While they are pouring their heart out you should be taking mental notes. It’s okay to leave your side of the issue to be discussed later or when things simmer down. The key is to listen and try to put yourself in your partner’s shoes.

Get Back to Compromising

Compromising is a great way to turn things around. Start small then work from there. For example, you can choose to watch his favorite series or go for takeout at her favorite restaurant. Simple things like that help you to find the middle ground. You and your partner should listen to each other about what’s important to both of you. You should then do a more balanced exchange of giving and taking. Each of you should practice choosing the happiness of the other over your own. This will leave a positive impact not only on your spouse but your marriage.

Get Counseling

This can be a hard step for some couples. The notion of having a stranger listen to and then help to resolve your problems can be daunting. Get over your initial fear because counseling can be very effective. Through counseling, you get to deal with the emotional lulls that are affecting your marriage, some of which might be unknown to you. You can get to understand your partner a lot better with professional help. Counseling can highlight the tendencies that aren’t benefiting the union and causing negative feelings to arise. Once identified a therapist will work on these and give helpful solutions to getting over and dealing with them.

Make Your Marriage a Priority

Saving your marriage means that you will have to make it the main thing on your to-do list. Yes, you can still have other priorities, but you must work at this one wholeheartedly and assiduously. Devote more of your time to relationship-building activities in order to save your marriage. Scale back on doing things that you enjoy by yourself and try to do more activities together. Genuinely seek the input of your spouse concerning your marriage and be more open to spending time with them. Everybody likes the attention of the one they love, so this will put your marriage on the right track.

Recondition Your Mind to Focus on Saving Your Marriage

Perspective is key when it comes to saving your marriage. Focus on the positives more than the negatives. Instead of harboring negative thoughts about your marriage, look for useful tips as well as any solutions to making it work. Ask your friends who mean well what they’d do to save the marriage. Put saving your marriage at the forefront of your thoughts and even cement it in your subconscious mind.

Take Small Steps

It was the small things that eventually became the big issues and brought the marriage to the brink of divorce. To fix your marriage you will also have to do things in stages. If you want your marriage to work you will have to practice doing small things constantly and even repeatedly. You should do this until they recreate the bond between you and your spouse.

For example, it is often as simple as making breakfast or a cup of coffee. Picking up the kids from school even when it’s not your day, complimenting him or telling her thanks. Small but genuinely meant and meaningful expressions of appreciation will make giant leaps in the right direction. Before you get help from a divorce attorney to end your marriage do as much as you can to save it!

Nobody’s Perfect but You’re Perfect for Me!

When you think of marriage and love, you may think of the Hollywood romances or the fairytales of your childhood. However, when things hit the rough patch, you quickly learn the difference between Hollywood romances, fairytales and real life. Love is one of the greatest feelings you’ll ever experience. Marriage cements that feeling and shows your family and friends that you are committed to that love. Yet it’s not always easy and sometimes things get ugly. It can get so ugly it may seem as if divorce is the only option. Before, going down that path, find out how to save a marriage from divorce, so that yours doesn’t become another statistic.