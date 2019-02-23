Do I Need a Divorce?

We can all encounter difficult times in our lives, sometimes it’ll feel like we can’t go on anymore but, somehow, everyone always pulls through. One place that can cause a significant amount of stress is a relationship, especially if you don’t think it’s working and feel like you should call it a day.

Obviously, this isn’t as simple as it sounds. Often there are houses, children, possessions, and in the case of marriages, the actual legal proceedings of a divorce. However, recent announcements in the UK have shown that divorces may get easier in the coming years – but only from a legal standpoint, not an emotional one. So, before you call in the divorce lawyers, there are some things you should consider.

Is it the Relationship?

Firstly, if you’re feeling down and unhappy and your relationship is struggling, you should check if it is your relationship that’s the problem. Even though you may have become distant or less intimate, the desire may still be there and it could be something else.

Reflect on other areas in your life to check it isn’t those first. These could include:

Health: Maybe you aren’t sleeping well, eating well or exercising, which can all impact your life. Trying changing these elements of your life, or even visiting a doctor, as most people will experience some form of mental health issue in their life. Even lack of some hormones can make a person unbearable. Find out if you both are healthy.

Work: Are you happy at work? Is your job causing you to stress because of a lack of money or promotion or from other members of staff? Maybe it's time to move on in this area of your life.

Other relationships: It may not be the relationship with your partner but other family members or friends. Do they cause any arguments or tension in your life?

Kids: Your children may also cause you a lot of stress. Little kids, little problems, big kids, big problems, as they say, but even taking care of a baby could lead to divorce because of all the changes in your life. So is it the relationship or just the new chores and lifestyle?

Everyday problems: Sometimes all you need to do is to solve your domestic problems, such as when your home is too small for your family that neither you nor your partner has own private space and it causes arguments. People need some time apart. So, take a break, go to a room where you can be alone, relax and think it over. Is it the reason for your problems?

Once you’ve asked yourself these questions, you should have a better idea of what to do.

It is – Then What to Do?

If it is, in fact, your relationship that’s the problem, then you should try tackling it head on before throwing in the towel.

Attempt to talk to your partner, as they may be having issues or doubts themselves. By opening up the conversation you may be able to address it yourselves with ease. Maybe there’s nothing to fight for and you’ll come to an amicable decision to end it.

However, if you feel there’s something there, you could attempt some home self-help, or even seek therapy. This should give you some good scope and help you to see what’s working, what’s not, and what to do about it.

Obviously, once this is done you’ll either have saved the relationship and can continue with your lives, or you may have realized it is time for it to end. If this is the case, your divorce lawyers can help you prepare for what’s next, and hopefully, if you’ve tried to work it out before, things may be able to run amicably and smoothly.