Trending Wedding Hairstyles

Trying to decide on your perfect hair design for a wedding might be a bit of a challenge – there are so many long hair wedding styles available these days.

Long hair gives a woman that definite romantic and feminine flair. It comes as no surprise that wedding hairstyles for long hair still remain one of the most popular demands among brides-to-be. Well, Wedding Forward is happy to be of service – here’s our guide on latest wedding hairstyle trends, that will help you achieve that killing bridal look you’ve been dreaming of!

Follow the link to get more wedding hair ideas, and updos for wedding guests – visit our website to see even more wedding hairstyles for long hair from Weddingforward.

This year it’s all about textured updos and braids. The more braids the better! French braids, Dutch braids, mermaid tail, fishbone, the simple three strands… You can make one big messy braid or go for several smaller ones -it will look especially stunning on a boho bride, but also will suit almost everyone. Just make sure the strands are woven as loosely as possible.

This soft, relaxed wedding hairstyle is a modern combination of classical low updo and braids. It looks absolutely stunning with any wedding gown but is especially beneficial, combined with a delicate lace sheath gown with open shoulders or an illusion back. Add a floral hairpiece to complete a look of pure innocence or a tiara for a Meghan-inspired majestic look.

If you are getting married in a church, you are going to love a half updo knot. The knot is a perfect place for a sheer, simple chapel-length veil with little or no embellishments. Works best if your dress has a train – the longer the better. Classy and chic!

Want a modern hairstyle with a bit of royal glamour on your special day? The Meghan effect might be wearing off, but her exquisite look is forever in our hearts. A wedding bun has always been one of the most popular hair updos for weddings – but this season it experiences a true Renaissance. Royal stylists do know their stuff! Your perfect choice for a richly embellished mermaid dress with a trendy open back and plunging V-neckline.

Want to try a completely new half updo for your wedding? Try a soft updo with tender tendrils and a low set profile – a most classical bridal choice. Add some magic with a shimmering hairline. Voila! You look simply gorgeous!

If you are planning a modern big city wedding in a town hall and consider a wedding suit, go for a chic ponytail. There is nothing better for a big city bride (a wedding jacket and a pencil skirt, or even a wedding vest and a pair of trousers) than a sleek, glossy high ponytail. You are going to look absolutely stunning, signing your marriage license, there is no question about that.

A wavy and voluminous messy ponytail will look amazing on a boho bride. You can even add texture and some highlights to get that sunkissed, windblown romantic look that is perfect for a beach destination wedding.