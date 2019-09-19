Spray Tan Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

Just because summer has come to an end, it doesn’t mean you have to lose your glow. In fact, if you’re like many people and value the health of your skin, your glow may have been a fake one all summer long anyway.

Spray tans are great because they let you look glowing and healthy without damaging your skin, plus you can keep that glow year-round. There’s also the option of using self-tanners, but sometimes you might not find the results are as good as you’d like.

With that being said, there are some tips and tricks you can use before you get your spray tan to ensure even application and also things you can do to extend the life of your spray tan.

Exfoliate

One of the best things you can do before you get a spray tan for optimal results is exfoliating your entire body. Exfoliating removes all those old, dead skin cells from your body and puts you in good condition for the spray.

Most professionals who apply spray tans recommend you do the exfoliation process the night before you actually get sprayed.

There are some steps you can follow.

First, consider soaking in a warm bath, and do all of your shavings during this time. You can also add salts to your soak.

Then, after you soak, take a shower where you’ll do your exfoliation. There are exfoliation mitts you can use that work really well. Beware of scrubs because they often contain oil and that oil can make it difficult for your spray tan to stick on your skin.

Once you’ve exfoliated, you can rinse with a sulfate-free soap or body wash.

If you are going to use a moisturizer, do it the night before your spray tan appointment because if you do it too close to spray tanning, it can make it difficult for the spray to absorb into your skin.

The Day Of Your Appointment

On the day of your appointment, you’ll want to avoid makeup, lotions, deodorant, or perfumes, because all of these items can create a barrier between your skin and the spray tan.

Wear dark and loose-fitting clothes to avoid too much of your spray tan rubbing off, which will lead to uneven results.

If you can, wear nail polish because it will keep your nails from being discolored by the spray.

When you’re getting your spray tan, your salon or technician should have barrier cream available so that you can protect those rough areas of skin that might collect more of the tan solution.

Moisturize After Your Spray

Once you receive your spray tan, you shouldn’t shower or get wear usually for at least four to six hours.

Your spray tan solution may have different guidelines, and many people try to avoid showering until the next day after a spray tan.

Moisturize every day after your tan, and it will help it stay on longer and continue to look healthy and beautiful.

Ingredients like coconut oil can be especially good for moisturizing after you get a spray tan. They will keep your tan from fading in general, and also from fading in patches and giving you the dreaded splotchy look.

There are also moisturizers designed specifically for use after you get a spray tan.

Another unique product you might use is tanning water. These are tan-enhancing products just for keeping a spray tan looking fresh.

Use Self Tanner

While the idea of a spray tan is to avoid the pitfalls of a self-tanner, what you can do is use a self-tanner to prolong the life of your spray tan.

You can add a self-tanner to your moisturizer, so the results aren’t so dramatic and don’t look like self-tanner, but you’ll get more life out of your spray tan.

A few other things — first, try to avoid chlorine if possible. Chlorine is the fastest way to see your spray tan pull a disappearing act. Also, the results of your spray tan are impacted by your hormones, believe it or not.

If it’s the week before your cycle begins, your spray tan might not take as well, as opposed to waiting until the week after.

Spray tanning can be a beautiful way to look and feel your best without damaging your skin. It works particularly well when you know tips and tricks to ensure it lasts as long as possible and doesn’t get uneven or patchy. Extend the life of your glow with the above tips.