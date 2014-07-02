Men Don’t Find Makeup-free Women Attractive

When guys say that girls look more beautiful without makeup, they lie, according to developers of mobile applications for Internet dating.

Zoosk conducted a study to find out if men really like the natural look of women without makeup.

They analyzed 1200 women’s profiles and men’s response to them. Women who wore makeup got a lot more proposals than makeup-less ones.

The most effective signal for men is eye makeup. If a woman makes up her eyes, she gets 139% more offers. Girl with lipstick are luckier than without it, they get 119% more offers. In addition, rouge increases the chances for a date by 24%.