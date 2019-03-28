Makeup Tips for Contact Lens Wearers

Wearing makeup with contacts can be a little tricky. There’s a lot of contradicting advice out there so it can be quite hard to figure out what you should pay heed to. This simple guide will break down all you need to know as a contact lens wearer who wants to dabble in makeup.

A few guidelines before you proceed:

The Type of Lens: If you wear makeup only on special occasions, then you can stick to weekly or monthly lenses. However, if you wear makeup on a regular basis or daily, you might want to consider dailies or daily wear lenses. Daily wear lenses can be thrown away at the end of the day which reduces the risk of any potential infection that might be caused due to particles of your makeup flying into your eyes.

If you wear makeup only on special occasions, then you can stick to weekly or monthly lenses. However, if you wear makeup on a regular basis or daily, you might want to consider dailies or daily wear lenses. Daily wear lenses can be thrown away at the end of the day which reduces the risk of any potential infection that might be caused due to particles of your makeup flying into your eyes. Colored vs Non-colored: You could have perfect vision and opt to wear colored lenses or need prescription lenses. The choice between the two is yours. Neither is safer or riskier than the other. If you are in the market for colored lenses, you should try Solotica lenses like the Solotica Hidrocor Rio for a comfortable and natural look. These lenses have no limbal rings and look very real. Besides, they have been used by numerous A-list celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian or Selena Gomez, which proves their good quality – after all, celebs normally prefer high-quality stuff.

You could have perfect vision and opt to wear colored lenses or need prescription lenses. The choice between the two is yours. Neither is safer or riskier than the other. If you are in the market for colored lenses, you should try Solotica lenses like the Solotica Hidrocor Rio for a comfortable and natural look. These lenses have no limbal rings and look very real. Besides, they have been used by numerous A-list celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian or Selena Gomez, which proves their good quality – after all, celebs normally prefer high-quality stuff. Practice Proper Lens Care: As a makeup wearer, you have to ensure that your lenses are clean. You should also throw away the lens case every 3 months and get a new lens cleaning solution when needed. Wearing makeup to bed is bad but wearing your lenses to bed is potentially worse. Your lenses can get stuck behind your eye if you wear them at night. You must also keep a check on the expiry of the lenses and never wear them for too long.

Now that you know this, here are some more valuable makeup tips for contacts wearers:

Wear your lenses after foundation but before eye makeup

Wear your foundation, primer, and concealer first. Before you apply your eye makeup, insert your lenses. It is recommended that you wear your lenses first to avoid getting any of your eye makeup on your lenses. If you do the opposite, your lenses might get some of the makeup in your eyes causing irritation or blurred vision.

Wash your hands thoroughly before inserting them

Before you insert your lenses, wash your hands thoroughly with non-scented soap and wipe your hands on a lint-free towel.

Avoid powder-based makeup

Powder-based makeup can fly into your eyes and irritate your eyes. Use cream based makeup to avoid such a situation. If you still want to use powder based makeup, use it away from your eye area.

Say no to lash-building mascara

Having thick long lashes does look gorgeous. But lash building mascara has small fibers can also irritate your eyes so it’s best to completely avoid such mascaras.

Hypoallergenic makeup

Makeup brands also have hypoallergenic products specially created for contact lens wearers. You might want to switch to such products to prevent any irritation or blurred vision.

Throw away expired makeup

Makeup also has an expiry date that you misy strictly adhere to if you wear contact lenses. Your eye makeup should be changed every 3 months.

Use quality brushes

Do not skimp out on makeup brushes. Always make sure to invest in quality brushes that do not break off easily. A loose brush hair can cause a whole host of problems with your lenses.

Remove your lenses first before removing makeup

Before you go in there with your makeup wipes, you should first remove your lenses with clean hands.

Reduce the time of contacts wearing

It’s recommended to wear contacts no longer than 12 hours a day, and most doctors would also recommend having a lenses-free hour or two before sleep. This is especially advisable for those wearing eye makeup. Wearing contacts longer could lead to getting an infection or irritation easier. In case of any discomfort, take them out and contact your doctor.