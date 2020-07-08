How to Help Your Skin Look Healthier

Healthy, glowing skin – and ideally with as little makeup as possible – is something most people strive for. Natural and healthy skin is a must, both for your own self-confidence and your body’s health efforts. Here’s how you can help your skin to always look its healthiest.

Ditch the Makeup

It’s not a pleasant thought for a lot of individuals, but if you can go makeup-free for even one day a week, that’s still better than nothing! It’ll allow your skin to breathe and clear out your pores – meaning you won’t need makeup as much in the long run anyway because your skin should feel amazing.

Make Sure You Get Enough Sleep

Being tired isn’t just about bleary eyes and scrambling for the nearest coffee. Over time, if you’re not getting enough sleep, your skin is going to suffer for it. The body (and skin) needs adequate sleeping time to recover and feel its best, so if you’re not sleeping enough, you risk skin blemishes and breakouts.

Be sure to do everything you can to make your bedtime and sleep an all-important self-care ritual. Mattress sizes can affect your comfort, so be sure to always get the right mattress for you, and make sure your bedroom is a quiet and peaceful hideaway.

It’s called beauty sleep for a reason!

Try to De-stress

Easier said than done with a hectic lifestyle, but embracing stress is only going to increase the risk of your skin not being happy and breaking out in pimples and other blemishes.

High stress may also make it more likely that you’ll turn to bad habits such as eating junk food, too, which is a big no-no for healthy skin!

Try to find a way to relax or methods you can implement to handle stressful situations in a better way.

Quit Smoking

It’s no breaking news to hear that smoking is bad for you, but it’s bad for your skin, too. Excess smoking will serve to strip the skin’s natural ingredients and tighten the blood vessels, meaning less elasticity and less healthy circulation.

There are many other reasons to quit smoking if you’re looking to, so be sure to get the support and help you need to ditch the habit.

Eat Healthily

What you choose to eat has a direct correlation with how your body looks and feels – and that includes your skin. Unhealthy and greasy foods, such as the type you might be inclined to grab on a hurried lunch break, make it more likely that your skin will break out with pimples and blemishes.

You need to make sure that you’re eating a healthy diet packed with healthy fruit and vegetables. These foods also contain water, which will give your skin’s hydration a good boost, too.

Always Moisturize

Try to get into the habit of moisturizing as soon as you come out of the shower or bath, to give your skin the best chance of locking in moisture. Hydrated skin is going to look healthier and less dry, damaged, or oily.