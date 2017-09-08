Beauty Tricks for Allergy Sufferers

Not only are allergies uncomfortable, but they can also affect your appearance. Watery eyes can make it next to impossible to wear eye makeup, and your skin might be plagued by redness. Use the following beauty tricks to feel more comfortable and look great even when allergy season is in full swing.

Reduce Allergens in Your Home

Since you spend a large portion of your time at home, one of the best ways to combat the unsightly symptoms of allergies is to reduce allergens in your home. Start with your HVAC system. Dust, pollen, and other undesirable substances can quickly build up in the filters, so be sure to change these regularly. You should also hire a professional to come in and clean the ducts.

Another way to reduce allergens in your home is by managing pet dander. Bathe your furry friends regularly, and try to keep them off furniture.

Be Kind to Your Nose

Allergies make your nose run, and a runny nose demands to be wiped. When you’re constantly using facial tissues to keep the boogers at bay, your poor nose can become irritated and red — it’s a telltale sign that you’re not feeling your best.

Even premium facial tissues are still made of paper, and even lotion-infused tissues can still cause irritation. Use a handkerchief instead. The soft fabric will help prevent redness. Another way to reduce redness on your nose is to rub a dab of coconut oil or another emollient on it to restore lost moisture.

Disguise Eye Redness

Itchy, watery eyes can be a major annoyance. Use artificial tears or decongestant eye drops to soothe your eyes and take away some of the irritation. Then you can apply your makeup. Use waterproof mascara and eyeliner so when your eyes water, you won’t end up with the “raccoon” look. Don’t wear a lot of eye makeup, because the more you wear, the more there is to run down your face when you have an allergy attack. Use a bold color on your lips to take some of the attention away from your eyes.

Stay Hydrated

When you’re suffering from allergies, your body creates more mucus to combat dryness. Staying hydrated is another way to combat dryness — and it can also reduce mucus production. Try to drink a liter or two of water every day. If you have trouble drinking an adequate amount of water, take in hydration by eating fruits and other foods that have a high water content. Staying hydrated can also help prevent puffiness.

Avoid Pinks and Reds

Pink and red makeup, especially on your cheeks, can emphasize skin redness. Instead, go with colors like gold and brown that will downplay the redness. Use a highlighter on top of a medium- or full-coverage foundation to disguise the blotchy parts of your face.

Allergies are never pleasant, but there are things you can do to reduce their impact in your life and stay looking good no matter what icky particles are floating in the air.