Beauty Hacks for Common Skin Problems

As one of the largest organs of the body, the skin can be unpredictable at times. Likely from the onset of puberty, most have experienced some changes in the skin. From dry and oily skin to acne, and the threat of fine lines and wrinkles as you age, it seems to never end. Though there are a lot of underlying causes for skin problems, many of them can be remedied with a few skin care tips and in some cases, a little boost from the professionals. Below are a few beauty hacks you’ll find helpful if you’re dealing with dry, oily, aging, or acne-filled skin.

Fine Lines and Wrinkles

As teenagers and young adults, the biggest issue you have to worry about is acne. However, as you get older, the fear turns to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Although a common occurrence of life, most don’t want to look older than they really are. There are a lot of reasons wrinkles and fine lines develop, including not wearing sunscreen, failing to get a good night’s sleep, not eating a diet complete with vitamin c and fatty acids, as well as leading a stressful life.

Solutions would obviously include changing your lifestyle. However, if you’re already dealing with fine lines and wrinkles, getting rid of them may require skin care treatments. For instance, Rose Health at Spa810 Weehawken has a variety of regimens like a VI Peel, Skin Pen, and injectables like Botox which have all been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Acne

One of the most common skin conditions people deal with in their teens and as adults is acne. Appearing as white or blackheads on the face, neck, shoulders, and back, causing scarring if popped. The sometimes-painful sores can be itchy and embarrassing.

Outside of making sure to keep your face clean, there are things you can do to limit outbreaks and reduce the appearance of acne. Some acne treatments include getting good rest, staying hydrated, removing makeup, and even sanitizing things that are often near your face like a smartphone. If these home remedies don’t work, you should consult with a dermatologist who can recommend prescription-grade skin care cleansers and ointment to clear up the acne.

Dry Skin

While dry skin could be an indicator of something more severe going on, in an otherwise healthy individual, dry skin is a direct result of environmental factors that draw moisture from the skin. When the skin becomes dry, it can get itchy, flaky, and even crack and bleed.

There are several solutions for treating dry skin. Some options you might try include staying hydrated by drinking water, moisturize daily – especially after a shower, refrain from taking hot showers and baths, use a humidifier to add moisture back to the air, and always wear sunscreen.

Oily Skin

Does it always feel like you’re sweating even when its cold outside? Oily skin could be the issue. As excess oil builds up in the skin making you more susceptible to getting skin conditions like acne, blackheads, and spots.

Because the oil buildup can result in an array of skin conditions it is imperative to care for your skin several times a day. Some treatment options for oily skin include washing your face multiple times per day with an all-natural cleanser, use toner lightly in areas where the oil builds up most, and exfoliate at least once per week to loosen up dirt and bacteria.

Your skin has the amazing ability to repair and replenish itself over time. Be that as it may, sometimes your skin needs a little help. With so many underlying factors at the root of skin problems like acne, dry skin, oily skin, and fine lines and wrinkles, it is imperative to develop a skincare regimen and stick to it. If you find that your problems aren’t clearing up on their own, visiting a health spa and/or talking with a dermatologist can help you find other treatment options.