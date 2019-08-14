Argan Oil for Skin, Nails & Hair Care

Argan oil is obtained from the fruits of argan tree, which grows in Morocco. This is the most valuable oil for the beauty of hair and skin. Argan oil for the face not only takes care and rejuvenates, but also treats the skin.

How to choose argan oil

Argan oil, the main beauty secret of Moroccan women and one of the most valuable and favorite oils for beauty all over the world, corresponds to its description. Most often women use this oil, when they need to restore the health of their hair, prevent hair loss and make it shiny. Still, argan oil is no less useful for the face. Moroccan women use this oil for their face, hair and nails. They call argan oil “food for the skin”.

Argan oil composition:

Fatty acids. The human body is unable to synthesize them, but they are necessary for health and beauty and in general for the normal functioning of the body. They regulate the secretion of sebum.

Prostaglandin. It is a lipid that is synthesized in cells with the help of fatty acids and is a natural anti-inflammatory agent.

Carotenoids. They protect the skin from ultraviolet and free radicals.

Polyphenols. Polyphenols have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties.

Ferulic acid is a fairly new component in cosmetics. It is considered a powerful anti-aging agent. It is usually added to expensive cosmetic products.

Vitamin E (tocopherol) makes the skin more elastic and fights with the signs of aging.

Why is argan oil useful for the face skin?

Argan oil has a truly miraculous effect on the skin. Being rich in antioxidants, it is an excellent natural anti-aging remedy. Argan oil can treat many skin diseases, such as psoriasis, and helps in the treatment of acne and getting rid of post-acne spots.

Benefits of argan oil for the face:

Reduces wrinkles, prevents premature skin aging;

Normalizes the secretion of the sebaceous glands, being equally useful for oily and dry skin;

Heals damaged skin cells;

Heals burns;

Heals eczema and psoriasis;

Thanks to antibacterial properties, it prevents the appearance and eliminates existing acne;

It nourishes the skin and neutralizes free radicals, which contributes to its rejuvenation;

Removes redness of the skin and treats inflammation;

Prevents loss of moisture, which makes the skin softer and healthier;

Increases skin elasticity;

Eliminates stretch marks.

Argan oil for different skin types

Thanks to the versatility of this oil, it can be used for all skin types, but you need to know how to use it correctly for each skin type.

Argan oil for dry skin of the face

To get the best results, act as follows:

Do not wash your face with a usual hard soap; Before applying argan oil, the face should not be completely dry. Wash your face, wipe it a little with a towel, but make sure that the skin is slightly damp. Apply a sufficient amount of oil on the face. It is recommended to use argan oil 2 times a day.

Argan oil for oily skin

Many owners of oily skin mistakenly think that their skin needs less moisture and neglect it, but the skin with increased sebum secretion tries to compensate for the lack of moisture in the epidermis and protect it from the adverse effects of the environment. Argan oil is not only a natural moisturizer, it also regulates the release of fat.

Thus, if you regularly moisturize your skin, the secretion of fat is regulated.

Some tips for using argan oil:

2-3 times a week use a scrub to clean pores and remove dead cells; Always apply oil to slightly damp skin; At night, use more oil to provide the skin with enough moisture; in the morning, apply a little oil to avoid greasy shine;

How to use argan oil for the face?

Argan oil is used both in its pure form and in the composition of home creams, tonics, and masks. The main thing for the oil is to be authentic and as fresh as possible. There are a lot of recipes for its use. Everyone makes a choice, depending on the needs of the skin, on the amount of free time and other factors.

Mask of warm oil

Warm oil penetrates the deep layers of the epidermis. A small amount of oil is heated in a water bath or in a microwave and then immediately applied to the face. You can also moisten some gauze with oil and put it on your face.

Cosmetic product supplement

Before applying the face cream, add a few drops of argan oil in it. The same applies to lotions and washing products.

Face massage

Massage enhances blood circulation, improves complexion and models the skin of the face.

Adding oil to the foundation product will make the skin glowing and beautiful.

In general, some argan oil can be added to all recipes for home face masks. It will be useful even in masks for oily skin, since it also needs nutrition and hydration.

Rejuvenating masks with argan oil

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 3 tablespoons of yogurt, one spoon of honey and add 3-4 drops of argan oil. Apply the mixture to cleansed skin for 10 minutes and then rinse it with warm water.

How to choose the right argan oil

There are several rules that will help avoid mistakes and get the right product: