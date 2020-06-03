6 Most Skin-Friendly Foods

You often hear that this or that kind of food should be avoided or, vice versa, included in your daily diet to become healthier. But which foods are good for your complexion? What should you eat to have a healthy skin?

Let’s find out which foods will make your skin clearer!

1. Water

It’s so simple! But it works for everybody! Avoid drinking anything sweet, especially containing artificial sweeteners. Instead, drink plenty of water during the day every day. This will hydrate you and help prevent skin issues, such as dry skin.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Popeye’s face wasn’t that wrinkle-free, but that was probably because he was a heavy smoker. If he wasn’t, eating spinach would work wonders for his skin too. But it can do for you too! As well as eating other green vegetables and salad. They contain:

vitamin A that helps battle pimples and acne,

Vitamin E that prevents skin damage,

Lutein that makes skin more elastic,

Folate that promotes new skin cell production.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is great for your skin, for it contains a lot of water Vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are natural antioxidants that renew the skin.

4. Berries

If you’re not a veggie fan, try berries. They are tasty! Berries also contain antioxidants that control free radicals and prevents acne. Berries to buy today for clearer skin:

blueberries,

blackberries,

cherries

goji berries

5. Seafood

Eating more seafood is recommended to everybody, independent from their desire to get healthier skin or get healthier in general. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that prevent inflammation processes in your body, as well as cell damage in your skin. It prevents skin dryness too. The best are salmon, cod, and mackerel because they are fatty.

6. Legumes

Legumes are beans, peas, and lentils. They are rich in protein and fiber that keep the blood sugar levels stable. Fluctuating blood sugar leads to pimples. Thus, eat more of them to have clearer skin!

Important Thing to Remember

When buying fruit and vegetables, go organic! Thus, you’ll make sure that you avoid consuming pesticides and other harmful substances when eating those foods.