5 Beauty Secrets for a Glamorous Night Out

You’ve planned the perfect night out, chosen the ultimate outfit and have that tingle of anticipation in your stomach. Yet work and lack of sleep seem to have conspired to give you dark circles under your eyes and a shiny red spot on your chin. Don’t despair – with these beauty secrets you can enjoy a glamorous night out looking your absolute best.

Let’s start with that spot. There is a huge range of concealers and correctors on the market these days, so be sure to have a well-reviewed one in your makeup arsenal. Green tone correctors are fantastic for toning down telltale redness, while concealers with active ingredients like tea tree or salicylic acid will get to work on getting rid of the blemish even while they hide it from the world.

If you suffer from dark circles under the eyes, then adopt a daily routine for tackling them. There are plenty of cheap, natural ways to do so that respect the delicate skin of the eye area. Chilled cucumber slices applied for a few minutes each day will soothe and refresh as well as lightening the skin. Almond oil, raw potato juice, and rose water also work well. Of course, if it’s the morning before the big night out and you don’t have a spare week or two to tackle those dark circles, then a vitamin-packed eye cream should do the job.

For the ultimate glamorous night out, make sure you don’t forget your feet. Treat yourself to a pedicure beforehand if you have the time, or at the very least moisturize and soften the skin. Think through whether you’re going to be sitting or standing for most of the evening. If you plan to hit the casino and spend the night winning big at the roulette table, for example, then be sure to invest in some invisible gel cushions so that you can stand comfortably in your killer heels for hours. If it is the roulette table you’re heading to, then make some time to brush up on the rules of the game or even practice online while having that professional or DIY pedicure. But even if you plan to spend the evening sitting down and sipping cocktails, you may well still be grateful for those gel cushions by the end of the night.

If you’re feeling a little bloated before you go out, a great tip is to sip a cup of ginger tea. Ginger works wonders for the stomach and many people swear by its ability to reduce the dreaded belly bloat, so be sure to keep some in the cupboard. Sculpted, shapewear underwear can, of course, help too!

Finally, turn your attention to your arms. A stunning, glamorous dress usually means short sleeves (or no sleeves at all), so give your arms a serious treat before you go out. If you prefer natural, DIY products, then mix up a little rose water, glycerin, and milk. Massage it into your skin for ultimate softness. If you prefer to buy a cream, opt for one with a little shimmer added, to give your skin a healthy glow.

With these five tips taken care of, you should be ready from top to toe for an evening of sophistication and fun. Enjoy!