Most Valuable Career Tips for Expats

Well, you like it over there, but the problem is you weren’t actually born there, and your native language is quite far from good old English. It’s all right as far as your visits to the nearest supermarket or chatting with your neighbors are going to necessitate, but what if you are primed to venture into a professional field? The demands on your mastering of English will rocket skywards. However qualified you are, you will be obliged to prove it in a correct, literate and dilated English. The big question is just how ready you are to meet this exigency?

Of course, much hangs on what course you are going to pursue. As we can see, the most popular expat fields are hospitality (maybe you don’t need that good mastering of the language in this case), education and tourism (these can be very demanding in terms of language usage), business and marketing/PR. Now these two are arguably quite within your grasp – especially if you throw in some training like studying the English vocabulary for marketing and advertising. But, naturally, it would be the second step of the way. Before you take the plunge you would be well advised to follow some logical steps.

One: deliberate on choosing your career

It is not as easy as some courses layout for you. Don’t hurry to follow the obvious answers based on preferences. Rather, concentrate on your strong points and see in what sphere you can develop them best. If you decided to invest into a profession, make sure you will also ensure personal growth.

Two: go online

Create a pro blog, subscribe to other professional blogs, join interest groups to get first-hand knowledge of expert approach to job duties. You will know what to expect once you have committed yourself, and if you are active, you may draw the attention of managers looking for recruitment online.

Three: be ready to tackle your doubts

You are practically guaranteed to face situations you weren’t expecting; don’t let it get you down. You are supposed to be flexible, and every good plan should imply all sorts of adaptations. Doubts are not meant to throw you off the track, but to show you the way to better fit into the great picture of your future. Be master of your doubts and not slave to them.

Four: design a convincing personal brand

Once you have decided what qualities you are going to build on, what challenges you are facing, how you can promote yourself, get a really impressive brand ready that will single you out and emphasize your attributes that will make you successful.

Five: learn as much as you can about local culture

In order to focus on your professional development, you want to exclude a long process of adapting yourself to a strange lifestyle. Do your homework, learn about the ways and attitudes you will have to accept as your own. No matter how great your qualifications are, you need to be sure that you will blend with your immediate surroundings both at work and in your neighborhood.

Six: get a mentor help

Look around for people working in the same sphere, try and make friends with them. If you succeed in securing their friendship and a good attitude, you can ask for referrals, references, and advice which may prove absolutely priceless. Only mind that you don’t end up as a user: keep up the relationship even if you are happily established.

And what’s most important: learn to exhibit your worth

Your coveted expat destination has a lot of applicants who wear their achievements on their sleeves. You will have to compete with them, so make sure you are able to state clearly and explicitly what you succeeded in, for what company, and how profitable it turned out to be. Use figures, percentage, graphs. It can make your job interview a walkover instead of a much-dreaded trial that could drive you nervous beyond belief. And if your language is impeccable, you are sure to come out a winner.