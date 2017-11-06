Essay as Literary Text

There are women who met their love pretty early, married and got kids at 18 or 20. That’s not very common today anymore, but everybody has such friends, classmates or just know such ladies. And you do too. But if you’re one of these ladies, you surely know how difficult it is to start a career or even get a good education if you’re young and already a mother and wife.

As we all know, it’s never too late to learn. And if you finally found the time, money and strength to start studying, there’s one thing you’ll need to learn anyway: knowing how to write an essay, because it’s one of the most popular forms of college writing.

So, for those strong women who, after cooking the evening meal, cleaning up and bringing the kids to bed, work on their homework essay, we have prepared some great tips on how to do it the right way.

The essay is a literary genre that falls within didactics, strongly influenced by journalism. It is a brief literary text, situated between the poetic and the didactic, exposing ideas, critics and ethical and philosophical reflections on a certain theme. It also consists in the defense of a personal and subjective point of view on a certain theme.

The basic structure of the essay consists of three main steps: an introduction (where the subject is presented and the thesis or opinion of the author), development (where the thesis is defended and proven) and the conclusion (deepens the subject with based on what was exposed). As in the essay, people are free to discuss any subject from their own point of view, their author is not compelled to compromise with the opinions of others on what he wrote. His work deserves the consideration of all if it is lucidly structured and defended, with the necessary persuasion. The opposite will occur with a very standardized and conventional assumption, but weakly constructed and argued.

Testing help – Writing essays

Need help for rehearsal? Writing clear and appropriate text to your proposal requires planning: fluency comes with good readings and preparation. Check out the guidelines below that may help. Before you begin to write the first few lines, it is crucial to have two things in mind: first, what do you want to say and second, who will be the target audience who will read your text and who will the message be addressed to. It is also important to take into account that in the world of today I need to interest the reader in the first sentences of the text. So it is better to get right to the point, taking care not to leave your ideas incomplete. First aid for testing:

Divide the text into three parts – this will let your thoughts and ideas more organized to be exposed at the bottom of the text.

Introduction: It is best to start at the beginning by defining the theme of the essay. In explanation, explain why the subject was chosen. Finally, present to the reader what he will find in the following paragraphs. Body or development of ideas: Here, it is time to develop your arguments, so as to make the reader follow your reasoning. Enrich your exposure with examples, being careful not to overdo it. If you quote phrases, numbers or excerpts from other texts, indicate what their source is. This increases the credibility of your essay. Conclusion: It’s time to close the rationale to get anyone reading your text to a conclusion. Here again, it is worth mentioning examples to substantiate what you are writing.

Developing test content

Review the issue or topic carefully. You may have a great idea for a rehearsal, but if it does not fit the theme perfectly, you will not be able to create the final text you requested. Review the task description carefully and underline the keywords. Keep a list of these words and phrases close to you while you are writing your essay.

Many works indicate their purpose through the use of words, such as “compare”, “contrast”, “similarities” and “differences”. List the similarities and differences between the questions you are comparing. Even if you have been asked to write a comparison essay, the inclusion of contrasting points will also be implied. The ideal starting point is to create a list of aspects in common between the items you are comparing, as well as a list of different aspects.