What Are Career Prospects in Nursing?

There are lots of perfectly good reasons to pursue a nursing career. To begin with, you can be sure the profession is always in great demand; healthcare institutions are often short of nursing personnel and jump at the chance to take on a skilled nurse. Consequently, they make it worth your while: the average nurse salary comes to around $50,000, and your advanced practice can all but double the sum.

While the monetary side looks definitely handsome, there are other advantages like you can work practically anywhere, you can choose your own working schedule and even your type of patient, taking cases that are more familiar to you. What’s more, the job is deeply satisfying for there is no doubt that it is a respected and rewarding field.

All these benefits and advantages increase substantially if you undertake to advance your career, hone your skills and get further education. Alongside with it your personal qualities will also be developing. Your professionalism will grow, helping you to keep up a positive attitude and move confidently through your days both at and off work. As you employ critical thinking and learn to be efficacious in stressful situations your leadership ability will be getting stronger. Your ethics will enhance as you understand your interrelation with your patients deeper.

So, now that you have realized you wish to move on, the first thing you do is set your goals. You can proceed to be a nurse practitioner, an advanced nurse practitioner, or a nurse specialist. Your aspirations can include certified registered nurse anesthesia or neonatal nursing.

Once your mind is set on progressing, what do you do?

Needless to say, it’s a question of education. And since you are presumably already working, you are rightly tempted to think of online education first. If you have your Bachelor’s degree and an active RN license, you can take online MSN FNP and get through in less than three years. Or have you already looked up the most convenient way for you to further your education?

While you are at your PC, widen your perspective by setting up a network of motivated people who share your aspiration. Attending workshops and webinars, getting acquainted with people can prove a strong support on your way to the career pinnacle. Don’t be penned within the industry: your progress can be furthered by connections in the related spheres.

If you have time to spare, go in for volunteer work which can provide you with valuable experience and will make a winning point on your CV.

It’s a good idea to join a professional organization (you can pick a specialized one if you are heading that way). It is another welcome addition to your CV and way to create a helpful network of contacts that will stand you in good stead.

Your network can produce people who may be willing to mentor you along. Usually, you will be paired with someone who has more experience at your work, but you may want an outside mentor who you don’t work with. Asking for career advice and getting guidance from a person who knows all the ropes is one of the best ways to gather information that can be crucial on your way up.

Embrace the immense satisfaction that will be yours once you have entered a higher level of your professional life.