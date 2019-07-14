7 Unusual Questions from HR Managers that Reveal Who You Really Are

If you still think that an interview is a boring and pointless procedure, we can assure you that this is not entirely true. Many large companies prefer to approach the process creatively, trying to take the applicant out of the comfort zone with their unexpected questions and see how he behaves in this or that situation. Geniusbeauty.com gathered some of the strangest words HR-managers ever uttered at a meeting.

“Which of your traits delights your dearest and nearest people? And which of them annoys?

Of course, a potential employer does not try to play on your sentimentality and figure out all your family secrets, it is rather important for him to understand how you behave in an informal atmosphere. You do not need to strain, remembering the professional terms you might have forgotten from excitement and checking if you have not confused all your duties at your previous place of work. You can relax and calmly talk about yourself and your strong qualities. This presentation will be evaluated by the HR-manager.

“Can you name a word that fully describes you?”

How can you describe yourself (your character, habits, abilities) in one word? However, such an exercise will help learn you better, understand what your opinion of yourself is, whether you are optimistic about life or not, whether you are ready for criticism or prefer to rely only on your own opinion. Practice this exercise, and maybe you will also find a capacious word that will fully reflect your character and your essence.

“Can you name a word that fully describes you?”

It would seem, how can you describe yourself (your character, habits, abilities) in one word? However, such an exercise will help to learn you better, understand what your opinion of yourself is, whether you are optimistic about life or not, whether you are ready for criticism or prefer to rely only on your own opinion. Practice it, and maybe you will also find a capacious word that will fully reflect your character, your essence.

“What animal do you think you can be associated with?”

Another seemingly simple question that requires you maximum concentration and creativity. In addition, based on the animal you choose, it will indicate your strengths and weaknesses. For example, a lion or a tiger will indicate your strong-willed character, leadership qualities and the desire to achieve your goals at any cost. The panda, on the contrary, will tell about your non-conflict nature, gentleness (and unwillingness to take the responsibility).

“If you were asked to add something to your resume, what would you add?”

If the applicant was very cautious, thinking about how not to fail this interview, such a question is a kind of “respite” for him. You can answer it without any memorized text and give vent to your emotions. At such moments, a person usually reveals his creative potential – he begins to talk about what he could have specified in the resume, but considered that it would not be entirely appropriate. It is now that interviewer can see who the person really is and what inspires him.

“If the end of the world came, what would you do first?”

You must admit that it is very strange to hear something like this during an interview, especially if you are applying to some reputable company, where you will need to observe the dress code and hone your skills in business correspondence. However, it is this question that helps the experts to reveal your logical abilities and to understand how non-standard you can act trying to cope with critical situations. Even if it seems to you that this is just nonsense, even if you wonder why think about what will never happen, you must remember that this is just a “test” of your superpowers.

“If you knew that no one would catch you, could you steal a large amount of money from your boss?”

In fact, this question has no definite answer. It does not matter whether you go into long explanations why this is unacceptable for you, or honestly admit that the temptation will be so great that you may decide to take this step, the potential employer will be more interested not in the answer itself, but in your behavior and how honest you are with yourself. In addition, it will help to understand what they can expect from you in case of an unforeseen situation and whether you are ready to take the responsibility for your actions.