15 Craziest Challenges & Flashmobs Millions of People Participated in

The so-called “challenges” are very popular in the whole world nowadays, especially among teenagers. These are competitions or flash mobs, during which people do crazy things. For example, the Ice Bucket Challenge, during which people around the planet poured a bucket of ice water onto their heads, filming it to their camera. In this review you will find the most popular challenges that everyone can participate in.

1. Ice Bath Challenge

This is quite simple. You just need to fill the bath with ice water and stay there for as long as you can. Apparently, some believe that it is fun to get hypothermia.

2. Oreo Challenge

Oreo Challenge is a delightful test for those suffering from diabetes. The blindfolded participants taste 12 different types of Oreo cookies. They must guess the taste of each Oreo correctly to win.

3. Raw Onion Challenge

The next challenge is also quite simple. People eat as many onions as they can in 60 seconds. The one who loses, must rub the onion in the eye.

4. Nose-less Food Tasting Challenge

During the “nose-less food tasting” the participants should put on a bandage over their eyes and ask someone to pinch their nose while they are eating something. What an exciting way to eat something delicious without feeling the taste of it.

5. Blindfold Makeup Challenge

“Blindfold makeup challenge” requires great courage on women’s part. The idea lies in the fact that a blindfolded person is applying makeup to another person’s face.

6. Chubby Bunny Challenge

In childhood, everyone was taught not to talk with the mouth full. However, it was clearly ignored by the contestants of the Chubby Bunny Challenge. You need to put as many marshmallows into your mouth as possible and say “Chubby Bunny”.

7. Egg Drop Challenge

In this competition, the participants must make a box of cardboard, paper, straw or any other materials and then put inside a raw egg. After that, the box is thrown to the ground. The one who does not smash the egg wins.

8. No Mirror Makeup Challenge

It resembles the challenge when makeup is applied by a blindfolded person. Only in this case, the participants apply makeup by themselves, but without a mirror.

9. Blindfolded Drawing Challenge

The idea of this challenge is drawing. The participants are blindfolded and must draw a certain object. The one who draws it wins.

10. The Powdered Donut Challenge

It seems to be simple – you need to eat five donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar, in less than 1 minute. It’s harder than it seems.

11. Baby Food Challenge

In a children’s food challenge the contestants place ten cans of various baby food on the table. Blindfolded, they should try each sample and guess what the taste is to fully experience the torture that children are exposed to.

12. Accent Challenge

In a “competition for the accent”, the participants try to talk with different accents, while others try to guess what this accent is.

13. Foot Ice Bath Challenge

The participants of the following contest fill a foot bath … with ice water. Then they put their feet there and test their patience. Say hello to a cold.

14. Blindfolded Hairstyle Challenge

Another blindfolded challenge! A blindfolded participant makes a hairstyle to another contestant.

15. Popsicle Stick and Cup Tower Challenge

It’s pretty simple. In the Popsicle Stick and the Cup Tower Challenge, you need to make a cup tower from glasses until it collapses.