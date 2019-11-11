Telltale Signs That Your Heater Needs Some Repairs

Your air conditioning unit and heater are two of the critical home appliances that you need to keep maintained to prevent any problem from arising when you are using either of the two. During the cold season, your heater will do the work of providing your home or office with warmth, and maintain a comfortable environment in which to live, or work – or both.

But how do you prevent it from breaking down? Although you can hire a professtion, like this Austin heater repair company, when it does, there are some signs that you can look out for so that any issues won’t become more troublesome as time goes by. Here are some of the things that you should look out for that may indicate you might need to call your trusted maintenance specialist sooner rather than later.

Unusual odors

If you are turning on your heater for the first time after a few months of not using it, it should smell like the fuel that it consumes. That smell should also dissipate later on as the unit runs and gets up to speed.

But if the smell of fuel stays even after running it for a while or there is another smell that should not be there, it may be cause for worry. There may be a leak, or too much dust and dirt, or decomposing bugs may be causing the odor.

Trouble getting the unit running

If after several attempts to get your heater running and it still doesn’t start, it may be time to call a professional from eliteaustinac.com. As the unit ages, it can also become more challenging to turn it on and keep it running. Usually, a broken connection or a damaged thermostat may be causing the issue. To be sure that you are getting your money’s worth on your heating system, only trust a reputable manufacturer, such as Trane. Trane’s products are well known for reliability and economy.

A different colored pilot light

The pilot light should be blue. If it shows a different color – like yellow – it may mean that there is a problem with the ventilation. Anything like this may cause an issue with a potential buildup of carbon monoxide

Insufficient heat

If you notice that your heater is not doing its job of providing sufficient heat to your home regardless of the thermostat setting, it may mean that there is an issue. A defective thermostat or ductwork with leaks may be the culprits.

Strange noises

Your heater is not completely silent when running; an unusual amount of noise that should not be there can be cause for concern. Pay attention to the sounds your furnace is making and describe them to your Austin furnace repair service provider.

Poor quality of air

Your heater and air conditioning units have a direct effect on the air quality in your home or office. A malfunctioning heater may cause increased levels of dirt, dust, small debris and bacteria around your home or office.

Such a buildup can cause health problems or aggravates existing health issues such as asthma. One of the tell tale signs is that you may see dust floating in the air if your heater requires repair.

Fixing minor and significant issues related to a heater requires professional skills, so do not attempt a DIY repair job – you may cause more issues than you are able to fix. It is far better to call in a qualified heater repair technician to prevent costs spiraling out of hand.

Trane is one of the leading manufacturers of integrated heating and air conditioning systems. Their systems are designed for long life with reduced maintenance. However, as with any mechanical system, following recommended regular preventative maintenance schedules will mean you get the most from your heating and AC system.

Remember, minor issues addressed early on will save you on costly repairs later on. If you look after the health of your heater unit, you can also rest assured that your heater will not break down when you need it most.