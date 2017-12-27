Strategies to Protect Your Child Against Tech Addition

If used in its pure and regulated form, technology can play a positive role in shaping your child in many ways as he or she prepares for the future. Inversely, if you don’t take necessary measures, technology can be a destructive tool in the hands of your underage kids. Therefore, this post shares out effective strategies you can put in place to ensure your child does not become a tech addict.

Set Limits

Initially, we saw that technology in its entirety is good, if used within measure. Therefore, it is necessary to establish proper boundaries for the usage of the technology at hand. For instance, you can limit your children’s access to the Net by planning times when it will available and when they cannot access it.

Plan Blackouts

Scheduling blackouts is another way of regulating the use of technology to avoid additions. For example, you can set times when everyone in the home abstains from technology use. You can temporarily “confiscate” all mobile devices and computers. Instead, you can use these times to do other productive things. For example, it is beneficial to dedicate such times to other activities such as playing together, cooking, or engaging in other creative activities.

Fix Hours

One of the most interesting and contrasting fact about children is that they don’t like structure even though they will collapse in its absence. Therefore, you should establish a dedicated framework of engagement for your children. For example, you should set a fixed time for playing, doing homework, and using technology. By establishing such clear boundaries, it is easier to enforce the structure since you will have a basis for compliance and contravention.

Designate Spaces

In most cases, kids abuse technology in your absence to avoid monitoring. Therefore, you should set locations where the young ones can interact with technology. This strategy complements the previous one since it becomes easy to monitor what they are doing and for how long. For instance, if the child disappears into their room with their playstation, it is not possible to know what they are doing and for how long. But if you allow them to use their gadgets within a designated place, it becomes easy to monitor excesses that could lead to an addition.

Instill Discipline

Lastly, you should instill discipline by talking to your children about the dangers of excessive exposure to technology. This approach will enable them to develop a sense of responsibility as they grow into adulthood. Additionally, it will assist them to understand the reason behind the current restrictions you have imposed on their usage of technology—that you are interested in their wellbeing.

Technology is a two-edged sword that cuts either way. By putting proper strategies in place, you can help your children to learn how to use technology without sinking into dangerous addictions. We hope the tactics we have shared will help you safeguard your child’s exposure to various technologies.

About the author

This article was provided by Eric Gilbert from Thesis Writing Service.