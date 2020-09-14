A Simple Home Repair and Maintenance Checklist for New Homeowners

Congratulations — you’ve finally bought a new home! Now that you’ve finished, you may have grown uncomfortably aware that you’ve invested in something that’s falling apart little by little… unless you take the time to do something about it. Fortunately, it’s not hard to keep your home up and running with some seasonal home repair and maintenance. Here’s a home maintenance checklist for both monthly and seasonal use to help keep you ahead of the game. Read on!

Monthly To-Dos

Every month, you should clean your air filters to make sure your air conditioning and heating systems run smoothly. You should also vacuum your indoor heat registers and heat vents, and make sure the ones outside aren’t blocked. Inspect your sinks, tubs, and drains for debris and unclog them where necessary. You can use natural solutions or chemical cleaners for this. Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and make sure to replace the batteries in your thermostat and garage door.

Fall Checklist

With the cool, dry weather at the start of the season where you’ll be using your heater, there are many things to do. Here’s your checklist:

Have your heating system inspected by a professional

Clean your fireplace and consider having your chimney swept

Seal cracks and gaps in your doors and windows with caulk

Check the insulation in your attic and around your pipes

Inspect and repair loose or missing shingles

Clean your gutters and downspouts

Maintain and fix your kitchen appliances before the holiday cooking starts

Check your water heater for leaks

Cover or store outdoor tools and furniture

An in-depth check of your home’s infrastructure can help you stay on top of your needs as cold weather approaches.

Winter Checklist

Most of your fall preparation will keep you prepared for the harsh winter weather. However, if you live in a snowy climate, you’ll want to stay alert for any signs of freeze-related damage as well.

Inspect your roof and gutters for damage after severe storms

Check your basement for frozen pipes and leaks during cold snaps

Cover the external part of your air-conditioning unit during heavy snows

Clean your HVAC’s refrigerator and freezer coils, and clean the drip trays

With a little preventative maintenance and occasional repair, you’ll pull out of the cold season with no trouble.

Spring Checklist

The thawing ground and the coming of the warm season brings new concerns for your home, as well as “spring cleaning!” Here are some tips for repair and maintenance:

Inspect your fireplace and chimney after heavy winter use

Repair or replace damaged caulking after the harsh winter weather

Remove the insulation from any exterior faucets or pipes

Fertilize your lawn

Prune your trees and shrubs

Flush your water heater

Clean and seal your deck

Inspect and touch up your exterior paint and siding

Have a professional come out to inspect your septic tank

Have your air conditioner maintained by a professional

These tips are designed to get you in gear for the hot season so you’re ready for sweltering days far in advance.

Summer Checklist

With the warm weather beating down, you might not want to think too hard about home maintenance. However, your spring work will have left you in a good place to follow a few simple tips:

Oil your garage door and all of its working parts, and follow this guide for noise maintenance

Clean the filter of your kitchen’s exhaust fan

Inspect your basement for humidity or moisture issues, as well as pest infestations

With just a few things to check off your list, you can make the most of your summer playtime!

Regular home repair and maintenance are what keeps your investment from crumbling, so it’s a good idea to follow these tips step by step. Each season brings new concerns and challenges, but these seasonal home maintenance checklists will remind you to keep on top of them, ensuring that you can enjoy your new home with peace of mind. If you’re interested in more home and lifestyle tips, don’t hesitate to check out our other posts!