Trampolines can be an engaging, fun way for kids – and adults – to get exercise. It is one of the rare instances in life where something fun is actually healthy for you, and it’s a great way for families to spend time together. Now it’s time for “but” portion of the statement.

But a trampoline can potentially be dangerous. If you get an unsafe trampoline or use your trampoline in such an unsafe way, you open yourself up to injury. Just like with many other physical activities – bike riding, roller skating, skateboarding, etc. – you need to practice proper safety etiquette when using a trampoline. Here’s a short guide to trampoline safety, complete with tips on shopping for a safe trampoline and rules for bouncing.

Choosing A Safe Trampoline

The first thing you need to do is find trampolines for sale online that are safe; that means no exposed springs, no hard edge and a strong, reliable netting around the outside. By removing these hazards, you have already made your bouncing experience 90% safer.

The One-At-A-Time Rule

With multiple people in the trampoline, there is a risk of collision and injury. Someone can easily bump into someone else or accidentally fall underneath where another person is bouncing. Plus, with multiple people in the trampoline, you up the chances of a double bounce (more on that in a moment). It’s best to just enforce a one-bouncer-at-a-time rule to keep everyone safe.

Flips And Other Tricks

Flips, backflips and double bounces, while they might look cool or seem fun, open a jumper up to some pretty serious injuries. With flips, an incomplete flip from an inexperienced jumper can result in serious neck or back injury. Double bounces, where two people bounce at once to facilitate a higher jump, put jumpers at risk of going over the netting and seriously hurting themselves.

What Not To Take On A Trampoline

It should go without saying that no sharp objects or heavy objects should be taken on the trampoline.

Adult Supervision

In case of horseplay, or in case someone gets hurt, there should always be an adult around to supervise the trampoline. It’s an easy habit to enforce – if your kids want to go for a bounce, they come to you first. If you enforce that rule, then you will be able to enforce all the rules.

Staying Safe While Not On The Trampoline

Yes, there’s even a small chance of getting hurt as a spectator. The nature of the trampoline netting is such that bends outwards, and if someone is standing directly next to that netting as a jumper hits it, they could get hurt. Make sure everyone stands a few feet back from the trampoline, just in case.

Trampolines get a bad rep sometimes for causing injury, but that’s only because people use them improperly. You wouldn’t roller skate on one foot down a gravelly hill, nor would you let your kids skateboard down a mountain. Some common sense safety needs to apply. Use this quick guide when you buy a trampoline, and avoid unnecessary injuries.