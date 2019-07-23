Pest Presence – Tell-Tale Signs That You Have An Infestation

Infestation is the word given to the state of a place being inundated by a species of unwanted parasites or pests. Often, when we talk of an infestation, we are referring to a rodent or insect infestation in someone’s home or a place of work. This is a nasty business but if you’re not aware of the warning signs, it could also quickly become an expensive affair.

General home maintenance will not be enough once your place is overrun and this is generally where pest control steps in. To avoid reaching the point of no return, it’s essential to be aware of what conditions are likely to attract different pests into your home. By knowing what to look out for you can stop an infestation before it goes too far.

Continue reading to learn how to tell whether or not you have an infestation so you can make tracks at getting rid of these uninvited guests.

Spider Sightings

If you occasionally see spiders in your home or office, it is completely normal but if the number of spiders you see begins to rise, it should be cause for concern. Spiders feed on insects, so it is safe to assume that there is a good supply of bugs and creepy crawlies in the building if there is a large number of spiders in residence.

Hearing A Tapping Noise

The tapping noise you are hearing could very well be colonies of termites. A very destructive intruder, the termite will bang its head against your wall so you may begin to hear this tapping noise within your walls. If you’re unsure of what you’re hearing, call an expert. It’s much better to be safe than sorry. It’s a good idea to be aware of other scratching and nibbling sounds too because other types of pests make different noises. Bats, rats, mice and insects tend to be more active after dark so it is best to listen up at night if you think you could have an infestation.

Follow Your Nose

If you notice a musky scent, similar to that of a rabbit or hamster cage that hasn’t been cleaned recently, you should definitely investigate further. Areas that can be easily infested and are often at a higher risk in most homes include kitchens, basements, attics and garages. Make sure to check these places especially carefully if you smell anything particularly nasty at any time. Pest smells are often distinguished by a hint of ammonia.

Making Their Home In Your Home

Once you find a nest, it is time to call in pest control. This is the absolute sign that you have an infestation and there is no doubt that a creature has decided on staying when they have found a place to build a nest. Generally, a nest is a sign of a pest’s intention to reproduce because they have found an environment which is safe from predators with easy access to food and water. Be sure to check behind household appliances, in small, dark areas, inside insulation or wall cavities. These are specific favourites for many species.

Droppings

Rodents leave larger droppings which are often easier to identify and should provoke you to act immediately in order to avoid the huge cost and trouble of removing a plague from your home. However, there are many infesting species whose droppings are easily mistaken for dirt, coffee granules, or other food waste. Be very careful to investigate further if you find something that could be animal faeces in a place where it shouldn’t be. Additionally, you should make sure to clean and decontaminate areas where droppings are found very carefully because these can easily leave behind dangerous bacteria.

Keep Your Home Pest-Free

Rodent and insect infestations can spread disease and destroy furniture and house structures, albeit slowly. It is essential to act quickly to recognise the type of attack your house or office could be suffering and to find a way to quickly rid your home of the invading force. Unless you feel comfortable and sure that it is not necessary and can be controlled through pesticides or poisons, it is advisable to consult a professional if you feel there could be an infestation of any kind in your home.