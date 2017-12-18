The Most Popular Football Betting Coupons in the UK

With more and more bookmakers rising from the ground, it’s crucial the existing ones do what they can to provide a better experience for their punters, so they stay ahead of the competition. One way they do that is by offering a host of coupons and betting markets so customers can bet on what they like, on whatever event they like. It’s sometimes tough, especially for a woman, to decide. While there are many coupons out there, which ones are the most popular and profitable among punters around the world?

Match Result

The match result coupon is by far the most popular market out there among gamblers. It was one of the first markets available which is why so many betting customers take advantage of it. Because it’s so popular, it means bookmakers can offer better odds on matches, and customers have more chance of taking profit from other players. Win, draw, or lose, the match result coupon offers punters 3 options to choose from so they can put their money where their mouth is and hope they choose right. Single selections can be profitable in themselves, but an accumulator consisting of the usual favourites is the way to go for most punters.

Both Teams to Score

The both teams to score coupon is one of the most popular betting coupons in the world. Why? Because they make for excellent bets in lengthy accumulators. Not only do you get good odds on individual both teams to score bets, but it’s very easy to get long odds on a multiplier. Many punters around the world love this coupon because any team can score on the day, regardless of their ability and who they’re up against. Of course, it can be very frustrating for one team to let you down on a 10-fold, but that’s sometimes the way betting goes. The both teams to score coupon gives the punter two options: will both teams score or won’t they? It’s a simple coupon that has proven to be very rewarding.

Over/Under Goals

Another coupon that’s high on the list of top coupons is the over/under goals market. Many punters take short odds and include them in accumulators to profit from handsomely. Usually, you’re going to get goals in a game regardless of the game it is. But, as often is the case, you get those games that are bore draws. Whichever way you go with the over/under coupon, you can be sure you’re going to have good odds to take advantage of, especially if you mix them together to form one massive accumulator. If you see the offers here, you’ll see what we mean by a profitable experience thanks to the over/under goals coupon.

Match Result & Both Teams to Score

The match result or both teams to score coupons aren’t for everyone, but a mixture of both is quite exciting to have some money on. Again, it’s disappointing when one team lets you down, but the long odds on offer makes it worth the wait when you land a big one. You can usually get odds of around 4/1 on these selections, so you can imagine the returns you’d get if you had a 4-fold in the mix.

Over/Under Corners

While there are still many bookies out there that do not offer the corners market, many of the most popular ones do. It’s a coupon that’s gaining more and more popularity every day, and it’s one of the only few coupons left that can provide a lot of entertainment. A team winning a corner in the match can happen almost anytime but, at the same time, a team might not win any, and that’s what makes it exciting. You need a lot of guts to bet on the corners coupon, but it’s certainly one that offers long odds when matches have corners totalling double figures.

There are, of course, hundreds of other markets and coupons to choose from depending on the specific bookie you use. From total booking points and penalties taken, to hitting the woodwork and total minutes of added time, you’ll never be bored when it comes to betting. However, if you want to stick to the basics, the above coupons are the most popular and will provide you with a profitable experience if you’re disciplined.